School board recall signals ‘strange bedfellows’ of San Francisco politics

Alison Collins, one of the three San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education members facing a recall election, listens during a board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Politics makes strange bedfellows. It’s a political saying – adapted from Shakespeare’s tragicomedy “The Tempest” – that feels particularly relevant to the recall election of three members of the San Francisco United School Board of Education, happening today.

Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga may be removed from their seats by not one, but several, political forces. The unlikely alliance includes: a populist coalition of parents outraged that the board focused on renaming schools rather than reopening classrooms during the pandemic; and right-of-center millionaires without substantive ties to local public education who have funneled large sums into the recall effort, which now totals $1.9 million.

Social media vitriol, fiery rhetoric and even lawsuits have headlined the recall campaign, which has lasted over a year. Yet the recall is not unique to San Francisco. Across the country, school boards have become the latest battle grounds for populist movements and moneyed political interests.

Ballotpedia, an online service that provides explanations of elections and ballot measures for races nationwide, tallied an average of 23 recall efforts against 52 school board members each year between 2006 and 2020. Last year, however, that number jumped to 84 school board recall efforts against 215 board members.

But here in San Francisco, the recall campaign is not centered around debates facing other school districts, such as textbooks, trans student participation in sports or critical race theory. Nearly half of the campaign’s $1.9 million total dollars raised have come from large donations from people who have no clear connection to San Francisco public schools, and much of the funding is sent through a slew of groups with different names and unclear roots.

Take Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a political action committee based in San Rafael, Calif. It is the single largest contributor to the school board recall campaign, providing $488,800 in funds to various arms of the recall movement. The PAC’s biggest donor is local hedge fund manager William Oberndorf, who gave $600,000 to Neighbors for a Better San Francisco in 2021. (Oberndorf also gave $1 million to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s PAC in 2020).

Other donors include technology investor David Sacks, who gave $74,500 directly to the recall campaign, according to San Francisco ethics filings (and also hosted a fundraiser for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis), and Jessica Livingston, a Palo Alto resident who co-founded a startup incubator and gave $45,000 to the Concerned Parents of San Francisco PAC.

Retired venture capitalist Arthur Rock has also flooded numerous recall campaign groups with dollars. He gave $100,000 to Campaign for Better San Francisco Public Schools, according to filings, as well as $50,000 to Neighbors for a Better San Francisco and $350,000 to the Concerned Parents of San Francisco Committee, according to reporting from the San Francisco Standard.

Perhaps the most far afield pillar of support for the recall has come from the California Association of Realtors. Citing its support for San Francisco families, the organization gave nearly $85,000 to various recall groups.

The recall movement first gained steam over a year ago as SFUSD students remained stuck in distance learning, after state and county officials gave the green light to reopen and other public education systems returned to in-person instruction.

Calls grew more intense for the removal of the three eligible board members (who had served at least a year) when the board prioritized the renaming of 44 schools for reasons of racial equity while schools were still closed. The board then voted to permanently use a lottery system for admission at Lowell High School, one of only two campuses in the school district to use a merit-based admissions system. Both decisions were later overturned by lawsuits, though the board extended the general admission lottery for Lowell High School for another year.

A groundswell of community members, largely organized by SFUSD parents Autumn Looijen and Siva Ra, set out in the spring and summer of 2021 to collect 51,325 signatures, roughly 10% of the San Francisco electorate, in favor of recalling each of the school board members. The “Recall SF School Board” petition collected north of 70,000 signatures for each school board member.

“When we started this recall, we were told that one out of 10 recalls makes it to the signature gathering stage. Of those, one out of 10 makes it to the ballot. And of those, only one out of 10 passes,” Looijen said. “If even one of our recall measures passes, it will be a small miracle — and we’re confident we will recall all three.”

Of particular ire to recall supporters was Alison Collins, the then-vice president of the school board. A string of controversial tweets written by Collins in December 2016 were unearthed, reportedly by frustrated parents. The controversial tweets accused Asian American students of using “white supremacist thinking” to get ahead and used “house n****r” (including the asterisks) to refer to Asians.

The revelation sparked outrage, bolstered by Collins’ support for peeling back the merit-based admissions system at Lowell High School, where over half the students are Asian American.

When the board of education voted to strip Collins of her vice presidential status and other leadership roles, she filed a lawsuit seeking $87 million in damages. The suit was later dropped.

While local politicians, notably Mayor London Breed and state Senator Scott Wiener, have endorsed recalling the three school board members, the teachers union has not. United Educators of San Francisco instead has focused on the dangers of handing the mayor power to appoint three replacements to the board and questioned the intentions of the PACs funding the recall. Cassondra Curiel, president of UESF, has suggested that the recall could lead to an influx of charter schools in San Francisco, which union members generally oppose.

Should the recall succeed, Mayor London Breed will appoint replacements for each of the vacant seats. These individuals will serve until the regular election in November. Breed’s office did not respond to questions about who might be on the short list for appointment.

Recall San Francisco School Board organizers said they plan to “screen” candidates and provide a list of potential nominees to Breed who they believe “would do good work.”

“We’re looking for candidates who can get to work fast to solve those crises and also solve the equity gap that has been expanded by this crisis, and who can provide steady leadership that will give families the confidence to stay.”

Joel Engardio, a prolific organizer for the recall campaign and other movements in San Francisco, added that financial and budgeting expertise are essential for the three replacements. The school district faces a $125 million deficit as well as the need to hire a new superintendent.

“It is vital that we have a rational and competent school board that can hire an equally rational and competent superintendent they can work with,” he said.

Collins, López and Moliga can serve until 10 days after the Board of Supervisors certifies the February 15 election results, which must happen by Feb. 24. It’s likely certification of results will be on the agenda at the March 1 supervisors meeting.

Whatever happens with Tuesday’s board of education special election, the vote will be the first ballot recall of a San Francisco official in nearly 40 years, since then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein defeated a recall with 81% of the vote.

Joshua Spivak, senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College, has called the San Francisco school board recall the most historically noteworthy effort to remove school officials since 1959, when voters in Little Rock, Ark. recalled three school board members leading to the integration of the city’s high schools.

Leaders of the school board recall movement insist that while the ability to remove an elected official from office before a term expires is an essential democratic tool, they are only to be used in extreme situations.

The questions now are: Will San Francisco voters see the three board members’ behavior as extreme and remove them from their positions? And will the populist and millionaire forces behind the recall meet again? Already, similar forces have lined up for and against the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Meanwhile, today’s recall election is estimated to cost The City $3.25 million, as is the one scheduled on June 7 to determine the fate of Boudin.

“Recalls are an emergency escape hatch or crisis situations where an elected leader has failed at their job, and their continued presence would cause real harm,” Looijen said. “Hopefully this recall will send a message that voters care about competence and that will make further recalls unnecessary.”