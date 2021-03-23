School board members move to strip Alison Collins of titles, committee positions

Two school board members will introduce a resolution on Thursday calling for fellow member Alison Collins to be removed as vice president and from all of her committee assignments.

School board members Faauuga Moliga and Jenny Lam, the only two on the board who have called for Collins to resign so far, will introduce the resolution at Thursday’s special meeting, Moliga said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The proposed resolution comes after tweets made by Collins in 2016 resurfaced, which criticized members of the Asian American community for a perceived unwillingness to speak out against anti-Black racism. The tweets used derogatory slurs and stereotyped language such as “tiger moms” and accused Asians of actively promoting the “model minority BS.”

“They use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and “get ahead,’” Collins tweeted.

Collins, who is Black, wrote on Saturday that the tweets were taken out of context and apologized for the pain caused by her words, but the tweets have caused widespread outrage and many have said the apology was not enough.

Collins faces calls to resign from an overwhelming majority of San Francisco’s power structure, including Mayor London Breed and almost the entire Board of Supervisors.

High-level district administrators, who are often present at school board meetings but usually stay out of politics, said this week it would be inappropriate for them to join calls for resignation but condemned Collins’ comments “in the strongest possible terms.

“We agree with the many City leaders and former Board of Education commissioners who have spoken out about how Vice President Collins’ tweets perpetuate gross and harmful stereotypes and leave no room for nuance or potential misunderstanding,” the letter read. “Unfortunately, we have been disappointed that Vice President Collins, to date, has not seemed willing to take meaningful responsibility for her actions.”

A small number have come to Collins’ defense, with one group issuing a letter noting that she has worked to implement policies on behalf of Asian and Pacific Islander communities like language pathways.

30 REASONS TO RECALL THE SF SCHOOL BOARD 19. Commissioner Collins appears biased against Asian Americanshttps://t.co/lX2Q0IhFyw pic.twitter.com/LyAe6gty13 — Recall SF School Board (@recallsfboe) March 19, 2021

“Those of us who are Asian/Pacific Islander ask that our pain not be used as a wedge to further harm or pit API and Black communities against each other by a racist recall effort,” the letter wrote. “Commissioner Alison Collins has been one of the few consistent anti-racist voices among politicians in this city. We continue to grieve even as we support Commissioner Collins, and we call on all San Francisco leaders to focus on healing and deepening efforts to address systemic racism in our schools.”

The tweets were uncovered as part of an ongoing recall effort against Collins and two other board members by Diane Yap, a SFUSD graduate who was reportedly angered by the board’s decision to change the admissions process at Lowell High School, and has since formed a group called the Friends of Lowell. The recall group has argued the tweets illustrate an anti-Asian bias behind the Lowell decision, which many have viewed as hurting the Asian students who make up a large portion of the school’s student body.

A public servant’s utmost mission is to strengthen the relationship between the office and the people they serve. It is… Posted by Faauuga Moliga on Saturday, 20 March 2021

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Bay Area NewseducationPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/