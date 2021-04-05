(Examiner file photo)

(Examiner file photo)

Scaled-back Sunday Streets to return this month

Events seek to welcome visitors and create more open space in communities hardest hit by pandemic

San Franciscans will soon once again be able to enjoy Sunday Streets, the program that shuts select streets to vehicles for a short period during the weekend in order to create more space for community activities.

Full-sized events are expected to return from their pandemic hibernation in October, but smaller versions of the program will begin later this month.

Dubbed ‘Rise Together Season,’ the events will specifically seek to reinvigorate communities that have been hardest hit by vacancies and a lack of foot traffic during the pandemic.

“To succeed at an equitable and resilient economic recovery, we need strong communities full of residents who are resourced and inspired to patronize their neighborhood small businesses and commercial districts,” said Katy Birnbaum, associate director of Livable City, the local nonprofit that helps oversee the programs.

Launching the spring series will be Bayside Saturdays, a program to celebrate the opening of a bike and pedestrian path in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. Attendees can use a self-guided map to check out points of interest along the newly connected corridor as well as participate in free fitness classes and giveaways along the way every Saturday during the month of April.

“Sunday Streets is all about celebrating the connections that make our communities and our city strong, and these connections are more important than ever as we move forward with our recovery from this pandemic,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Stringent safety measures will be taken, including social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene.

Livable Cities already worked with the Chinatown Merchants Association to get the Chinatown Walkway Weekends off the ground in early February, closing Grant Avenue between California and Washington streets every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and offering wellness and cultural programming alongside extensive outdoor dining and other commercial operations.

Already, it has proven the impact this kind of programming can have in encouraging visitors to return to local commercial corridors that have been hurting economically during the pandemic-related shutdowns as well as provide additional open space to high density neighborhoods lacking green space.

“It has been one of the successes in bringing back Chinatown’s economy,” Eva Lee, program organizer and CMA board member, said in a statement on the Walkway Weekends.

The City, Livable City and community partners are currently crafting additional offerings for the coming months in neighborhoods such as the Excelsior, Tenderloin and Mission.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransittransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Man faces attempted murder charges over shooting with AR-15 style rifle
Next story
Harris touts infrastructure plan — and Newsom — in Oakland visit

Just Posted

A pedestrian crosses Shotwell Street, a Slow Street in the Mission District, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA board to vote on nine new Slow Streets in ‘historically underserved’ neighborhoods

Agency says recommendations result from targeted, community-level outreach

Carly Schwartz (Courtesy photo)
San Francisco Examiner names Carly Schwartz editor in chief

Allen Matthews hired as director of editorial operations; Al Saracevic as assistant managing editor

Behavioral health professionals and paramedics on Street Crisis Response Teams are handling non-violent mental health calls instead of police under a San Francisco Department of Public Health pilot program.<ins> (Courtesy San Francisco Fire Department via Twitter)</ins>
SF expands civilian response to mental health 911 calls

Program adds new Bayview team but falls short of goals

Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom take a walking tour of the East Bay Municipal Utility District’s Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. In her first visit to since the Oakland native became vice president, Harris will discuss topics including water infrastructure and small business. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Harris touts infrastructure plan — and Newsom — in Oakland visit

Noah Bierman Los Angeles Times Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday gave… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supervisors call for rent relief funds to target small landlords, affordable housing providers

With $54.4 million in federal rent relief funds to distribute, several San… Continue reading

Most Read