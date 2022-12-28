On a late December afternoon, Rebecca Johnson hovered over a small pool, pointing her camera at a plump starfish beneath the surface.

“Touch it and smell your fingers,” she said. “Some people say it smells like garlic.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom

Tags

You May Also Like