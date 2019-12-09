Saturday night shooting kills SF man in Bayview

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Mark Coats

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Bayview, police said.

Mark Coats, of San Francisco, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of the shooting on Oakdale Avenue between Baldwin Court and Ingalls Street at around 8:10 p.m.

Coats was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting or released additional information on the case.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
New drug court hearing for man who ate cookie without permission

Just Posted

Legal challenge halts SFPD jurisdiction over dog attacks on federal land

Dog owners beware — canine attacks are now consequence-free on federal land… Continue reading

New drug court hearing for man who ate cookie without permission

The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office will ask the San Francisco Superior… Continue reading

49ers battle with the Saints lives up to its billing

Kittle’s 39-yard catch-and-run had placed San Francisco in prime position for a game-winning field goal as the 49ers trailed 46-45

SF police shoot burglary suspect in Mission District

Man allegedly attacked officers before being shot in first on-duty SFPD shooting since June 2018

Not even heavy rain can stop the 25th annual SantaCon

Jolly, drunken fun event for Santas is the ‘least wonderful time of the year’ for many locals

Most Read