Saturday night shooting kills SF man in Bayview

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Bayview, police said.

Mark Coats, of San Francisco, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of the shooting on Oakdale Avenue between Baldwin Court and Ingalls Street at around 8:10 p.m.

Coats was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting or released additional information on the case.

