San Mateo County cancels annual fair

Fairgrounds and event center being used for emergency response to pandemic

San Mateo County officials on Thursday announced the cancellation of this year’s county fair, the first time the annual event has been canceled since World War II.

The San Mateo County Event Center and Fairgrounds are being used by the county for its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic response, and expects to need it for the next 90 days at a minimum, fairgrounds officials said.

“Our core mission is always to serve our community first. As a designated Office of Emergency Services resource, we are fulfilling that mission,” CEO Dana Stoehr said in a statement. “Our Event Center and Fairgrounds will open for the gathering public in the future, and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as the crisis is behind us.”

The fair has opened every year since 1934, officials said, aside from one year during the second World War.

All exhibitor entry fees and online fair ticket purchases will be refunded.

