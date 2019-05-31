San Jose student one of eight co-champs in record-setting spelling bee

Rishik Gandhasri, a seventh-grader at Silver Oak Elementary School in San Jose, was one of eight co-champions Thursday in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

SAN JOSE – Rishik Gandhasri, a seventh-grader at Silver Oak Elementary School in San Jose, was one of eight co-champions Thursday in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, Maryland, and televised on ESPN.

It was the first time ever that eight spellers shared the title.

Gandhasri was sponsored by the Bay Area Regional Spelling Bee based in San Francisco.

Gandhasri was previously the winner of the second annual Santa Clara County Spelling Bee as a fifth-grader at Silver Oak, which is in the Evergreen School District.

“Spellers compete from all 50 U.S. states, several territories and other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea,” according to the event website.