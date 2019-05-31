(Courtesy photo)

San Jose student one of eight co-champs in record-setting spelling bee

Rishik Gandhasri, a seventh-grader at Silver Oak Elementary School in San Jose, was one of eight co-champions Thursday in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

SAN JOSE – Rishik Gandhasri, a seventh-grader at Silver Oak Elementary School in San Jose, was one of eight co-champions Thursday in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, Maryland, and televised on ESPN.

It was the first time ever that eight spellers shared the title.

Gandhasri was sponsored by the Bay Area Regional Spelling Bee based in San Francisco.

Gandhasri was previously the winner of the second annual Santa Clara County Spelling Bee as a fifth-grader at Silver Oak, which is in the Evergreen School District.

“Spellers compete from all 50 U.S. states, several territories and other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea,” according to the event website.

Previous story
Family of man killed by San Mateo County deputies to file lawsuit

Just Posted

Did Drake cross a line accosting Draymond Green after Game 1?

Canadian rapper, Toronto Raptors superfan Drake exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green

Black police captain sues SFPD alleging racial discrimination, harassment

Yulanda Williams says she was targeted for calling out racism in the department

State regulators propose doubling Uber, Lyft per-ride fee

Planned charge to finance wheelchair transportation set to take effect in July

SFGH nurses reach tentative contract deal with city

Agreement comes days after protest shut down Health Commission meeting

‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ makes emotional hometown premier at Castro Theatre

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a movie that is fundamentally… Continue reading

Most Read