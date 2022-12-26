Navigating downtown’s Westfield San Francisco Centre during the holidays has always been a frenetic battle of bumping elbows, slinging shopping bags and scouring for end-of-year deals.
But this year, though busy, the holiday crowds felt muted.
That was also true at Stonestown, a sprawling suburban mall on The City’s western edge. Though the parking lot was packed, the stores lacked their characteristic queues, while the food court, mochi donut shop and popular udon spot hummed with life.
Welcome to holiday shopping in 2022, where the rise of e-commerce and the lingering impacts of the pandemic have dramatically transformed where we shop, how we shop and by extension, the role our public shopping centers serve in our communities.
It’s a reality that is having very different effects on San Francisco’s two shopping malls. One, a capstone of downtown’s Market Street, the other, a longtime landmark for San Francisco’s westside neighborhoods.
Malls have been an integral part of our holiday experiences for decades: we go for gifts, photos with Santa Claus, a reprieve from family, to get our steps in, to see and be seen. But malls nationwide are struggling to compete with the convenience of a mouse click.
“Consumer preferences have shifted,” said Steven Rodgers, managing director of Deloitte Insights Consumer Industry Center. “There was a time when you and I couldn't imagine buying shoes online. And that was not too long ago.” But today, he said, the pandemic ushered in a new reliance on online shopping, not just for clothing or televisions but also for groceries, meal deliveries and prescriptions.
Brick-and-mortar retailers have been feeling the pinch. This year, the Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which took over Westfield properties in 2017, announced it’s planning to sell off most of its American malls, leaving the fate of its San Francisco location uncertain. In April, SFGate reported that the company is poised to sell the center by 2024. URW declined to comment on its recent foot traffic trends and the future of its downtown center.
Still, it’s no secret The City has been struggling to bring people back downtown. “There’s a perception that downtown is not the safest,” said Sarah Karlinsky, a senior advisor at SPUR. “And the way you get downtown is on transit. And now there’s a perception that transit isn't so great or doesn't come as frequently as it used to – and I think those aspects actually harm downtown retail disproportionality.”
It’s a fact that has been on the mind of Ken Rich, chief operating officer of Union Square Alliance, who has watched both Westfield and Union Square shift from premier shopping districts to near ghost towns during the pandemic.
But even before COVID blanketed the country and upended our lives, Rich said some were concerned that downtown’s retail was growing too fast for its own good.
"There was just a point where we started realizing that demand for retail in The City was not infinite, either in the neighborhoods or downtown,” he said. “The fact is that it just takes a lot of business for a store to survive. It takes more density and more people and more foot traffic than you would think.”
And unlike other downtowns where there’s a greater mix of people both living and working, most of San Francisco’s downtown core has been occupied by offices and retail, noted Karlinsky. So when The City shut down, so did its downtown.
But another emerging trend could be a boon for shopping centers: a pent-up desire to get out of the house. “It's not like people don't want to go to retail anymore,” said Karlinsky, who saw long lines of shoppers packing into stores on Fillmore Street in recent weeks.
“During this holiday season, what we saw was in-store shopping foot traffic was up slightly, but the sales conversions weren't,” said Rodgers. “So what we saw is that people were seeking an experience, longing to go touch and see objects — and people want to experience that sense of holiday to the extent that the indoor experience brings it.”
But bringing shoppers back will also require an evolution of what these spaces offer. In Union Square, that may mean more housing, restaurants and cultural amenities, noted Rich.
And while Westfield and Union Square are largely constrained by their dense downtown footprints, Stonestown’s sprawl has allowed it to become an ever-changing chameleon of retail spaces.
A high-performance mall
Built over a cabbage patch in the 1950s, Stonestown opened as The City’s first mall and the fourth-largest shopping and apartment complex in the nation. It was an open-air behemoth, lined with palm trees and punctuated by the Emporium.
Today, Stonestown has become known for its food offerings, including the 85°C Bakery, Marugame Udon and Gram Cafe, famous for its wobbling stacks of pillowy pancakes. Stonestown has remained a high-performance mall, noted Brookfield, its property manager, at a time when other malls are shuttering across the country.
But the Stonestown of today looks nothing like the one that opened in the 50s — or even the one that existed just a few years ago. Gone are the Olive Gardens and Chevys Tex Mex. But so, too, are its longtime anchor tenants, Nordstrom and Macy’s. Instead, their mammoth footprints have been overtaken by a Target, and a Whole Foods Market, along with a movie theater.
Stonestown is also set for another transformation. This month, The City published a draft Environmental Impact Report for Stonestown’s redevelopment, which will reshape the long stretches of concrete parking lots into nearly 3,000 homes, 160,000 square feet of new retail floor area, six acres of open space, offices, a cultural venue, and a 200-key hotel.
"There are going to be very few places in the future where it's just retail and nothing else," said Rich. You look at Stonestown, and that's a whole project about evolving into a neighborhood."
But what works for an acre-rich westside mall may not work for a tightly packed downtown.
“The thing that Union Square has going for it is that it's got really beautiful old buildings,” said Rich. “So while Stonestown has the ability to mold the parking lots and build new buildings, we have the ability to try to adapt the buildings we have, which is a very noble thing to do. We always want our downtowns to be evolving.”
Still, “nobody has hit on the right formula just yet,” said Rodgers. “I think there's still a challenge to get us back out because the convenience (of online) is just so darn easy: Double click, and it arrives at my doorstep.”
But many say malls are not dead. They just need to rethink who they are. “Things will come back. People will be more and more out and about. We will settle on some equilibrium,” said Rich. But “if there’s one theme,” he said, “it’s going to look different.”