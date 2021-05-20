A mountain lion that was wandering San Francisco streets was tranquilized and removed Thursday morning. This is a stock photo of a mountain lion, and not the cat in question. (Pixabay)

A mountain lion that was wandering San Francisco streets was tranquilized and removed Thursday morning. This is a stock photo of a mountain lion, and not the cat in question. (Pixabay)

San Francisco’s roaming mountain lion tranquilized, safely removed

A mountain lion that apparently walked the streets of the city for at least the last two days and was spotted in a tree Wednesday night has been tranquilized and safely removed from the area.

California Fish and Wildlife officers responded to Santa Marina Street near Mission Street and shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart shortly after midnight, on Thursday morning.

The big cat was taken to the Oakland Zoo temporarily, before it will be released in a more suitable location today, said Deb Campbell of the city’s animal care and control department.

The lion is presumably the same animal spotted in the city’s Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods on Tuesday morning.

Animal control officials had posted warning signs on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning advised residents that the mountain lion might still be in the area.

Surveillance video initially recorded the animal roaming Gaven Street in the city’s Portola District, around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials.

Later Tuesday morning, someone reported seeing the mountain lion near Bernal Hill Park.

