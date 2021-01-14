The Medical Examiner's Office van on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco’s 2020 overdose deaths soar 59 percent to 699

Fatal drug overdoses surged by nearly 59 percent in San Francisco last year with 699 deaths reported as of the end of 2020, according to a new report released Thursday by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The alarming number of fatalities is being driven by the use of the drug fetenayl, with the potent synthetic opioid detected in about 500 of the deaths, the report shows.

The year end data comes as no surprise. The City has been experiencing a rise in fatal overdoses in recent years, and a report issued last October put San Francisco on pace to see this many fatalities.

By comparison, 441 people died from cocaine, methamphetamine or opioid overdoses in 2019.

The staggering numbers angered Supervisor Matt Haney, who has been calling for San Francisco to pay closer attention to the issue.

“These lives should have been saved,” Haney said. “This should have shocked the conscience of the entire city. Every single leader in our city should be working on stopping this.”

Fatal overdoses have proven even more deadly than COVID-19 for San Francisco. The pandemic has claimed 235 lives in The City since it began in early 2020.

“This is the most deadly epidemic killing people in our city,” Haney said. “It deserves a similar level of focus, coordination and urgency as we devoted to Covid 19.”

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF police probing Marina deaths as murder-suicide

Just Posted

The Medical Examiner's Office van on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco’s 2020 overdose deaths soar 59 percent to 699

Fatal drug overdoses surged by nearly 59 percent in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Police Commissioner John Hamasaki questions Chief Bill Scott at City Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFPD should probe whether officers joined Capitol raid, commissioners say

Chief unaware of any members participating in insurrection

Mayor London Breed taps Assessor Carmen Chu to serve as City Administrator. (Joel Engardio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Breed taps Assessor Carmen Chu as next city administrator

Announcement follows resignation of Naomi Kelly amid corruption probe

Homeless people's tents can be seen on Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)
Statewide business tax could bring new funds to combat homelessness

San Francisco could get more than $100 million a year for housing, rental assistance, shelter beds

The Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco (a mural by artist Jamie Treacy is pictued) has a lineup of free online programming including activities for youngsters scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. (Courtesy Demetri Broxton/Museum of the African Diaspora)
Stanford, Museum of the African Diaspora host MLK Day activities

Online offerings include films, music, discussion

Most Read