In a major blow to drug retailers, a federal judge Wednesday found that Walgreens, the nation’s second largest pharmacy, significantly contributed to San Francisco’s ongoing overdose crisis by failing to flag suspicious prescriptions and over-prescribing opioids in The City.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer follows multi-million-dollar settlements by pharmaceutical companies Endo, Allergan and Teva and sets up the second phase of the trial in which penalties will be determined.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu led the case, which initially named all three players in the opioid supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. The city attorney argued manufacturers, distributors and retailers of prescription opioids violated California’s public nuisance law by over-prescribing opioids and creating a health emergency.

“This crisis did not manifest out of thin air. It was created by the opioid industry,” said Chiu. “As San Francisco’s largest prescriber of prescription opioids, Walgreens did not flag suspicious orders. They did not give their pharmacists time to conduct due diligence. Pharmacists were pressured to fill, fill, fill. And as a result, Walgreens flooded our city with opioids.”

The court found that Walgreens over-dispensed opioids without proper due diligence and failed to identify, divert and flag suspicious orders as required by law. The City will seek abatement for damages in the next phase of the trial. However, the city attorneys have not yet stated what exactly they will be asking for and how long that portion of the trial may last.

Between 2015 and 2020, opioid-related overdose deaths in San Francisco increased by 478%. From 2006 to 2014, about 163,645,000 opioid pills were distributed in San Francisco, roughly 22 pills per person per year.

Last month, San Francisco reached a $54 million settlement with opioid manufacturers Allergan and Teva, which were previously named defendants in the same suit as Walgreens. The companies will pay San Francisco $34 million in cash and another $20 million to purchase Narcan, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an overdose, for distribution across The City.

Endo, which makes the opioid painkiller Percocet, would have been another named defendant in the San Francisco trial, but the company recently agreed to settle with The City for $10 million before the trial began.

Not including Walgreens, San Francisco will receive close to $120 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors for their contribution to historically high rates of overdose deaths.

The results of the trial in San Francisco will almost certainly have ripple effects across the state and country, as the overdose crisis extends well beyond San Francisco’s 7x7 mile borders.

The nonjury trial in San Francisco was the fourth of a series of so-called bellwether opioid litigation proceedings that have involved more than 3,000 cities and counties across the country, together composing the National Prescription Opioid Litigation.

After so many different jurisdictions brought on similar lawsuits and claims against the drug companies, a judge in Ohio selected a handful of cases to move forward to set the stage and expectations for handling similar cases.

“There’s no question that on the whole, these drugs have created massive issues for our society and the public health crisis that continues to move forward,” said San Francisco Health Director Grant Colfax. “We are truly in an epidemic of overdose, with over 700 people dying a year from opioids. This is really due to the influx of opioids that have reached our most vulnerable people.”

The majority of overdose deaths in San Francisco have been fueled by illicit street fentanyl, rather than prescription pills. According to San Francisco’s Office of the Medical Examiner, 297 people died of overdose in San Francisco this year alone, with 212 of those deaths involving fentanyl.

The City’s health experts stated that addiction to fentanyl and other opioids can result from individuals first becoming addicted to prescribed opioids, developing tolerance to the drug and then requiring higher doses. Some will turn to illegal drug markets for stronger and cheaper drugs, such as fentanyl, an opioid that’s 50 times more potent than heroin.

Some health advocates argue that cracking down on pharmacies and manufacturers could make it more difficult for people who could benefit from opioids to access them and could do little to prevent harm where prescriptions aren’t involved.

“Under very specific evidence-based, scientifically driven circumstances, there are appropriate uses of these medications,” said Colfax. “But this is really about making sure that the people and distributors who continue to supply these drugs in much more abundant supply understand the parameters, and that we really base our prescribing patterns on science and evidence and not on marketing and the profit motive.”