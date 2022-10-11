City Hall Voters June 6

Voters fill out their ballots at San Francisco City Hall on Monday, June 6, 2022. The voting center opened on Oct. 11 ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It's election season in The City. 

Elections officials have mailed ballots to every registered voter, which can now be mailed or dropped off at any of 34 ballot boxes in San Francisco at any point before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. San Franciscans can also vote in person at one location before having the option of voting at their registered polling place on Election Day, and unregistered voters have until Oct. 24 to register with the Department of Elections. 

