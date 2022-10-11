Elections officials have mailed ballots to every registered voter, which can now be mailed or dropped off at any of 34 ballot boxes in San Francisco at any point before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. San Franciscans can also vote in person at one location before having the option of voting at their registered polling place on Election Day, and unregistered voters have until Oct. 24 to register with the Department of Elections.
Here is how you can vote in the Nov. 8 citywide, state and federal election in San Francisco.
Mail
Every ballot is postage-paid, so you can return it to any U.S. Postal Service drop box between now and Nov. 8. As long as it's postmarked by Election Day, your ballot will count, so make sure you check collection times for yournearest U.S. Postal Service drop box.
Ballot boxes
The City has 34 official ballot boxes that close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, with at least two in every supervisor district. These locations are open 24 hours per day between now and Election Day. Elections officials have published afull list of drop boxes, and a map of every box in San Francisco can be seen below.
San Francisco voters can also drop off their ballot at City Hall's voting center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the last two weekends before Election Day and on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can also return ballots to any ofThe City's 501 polling placeson Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
In person
San Francisco is one of three counties in the Bay Area — Contra Costa and Solano are the other two — that haveadopted the Voter's Choice Act, which enables elections officials to open voting centers 11 and four days ahead of the election, respectively.
The City has one in-person polling location open ahead of Election Day, which is at City Hall. Voters can cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the two weekends preceding Nov. 8.
On Election Day, San Franciscans voting in person must cast ballots at the polling place listed on the ballot they received in the mail. Otherwise, you have to cast a provisional ballot and fill out a conditional voter registration form. Eligible voters who aren't yet registered can do the same at any polling location on Nov. 8.
Voters can bring up to two people with them, as long as they don't represent the voter's employer or union. San Franciscans can also request curbside voting by calling (415) 554-4375, or by having their companion go inside the polling place and request their ballot be delivered outside.
On Election Day, voters can look up the wait time at their assigned polling place — as well as any other with the same ballot type and at City Hall — usingthe Department of Elections' map.
