San Francisco overwhelmingly votes to send Joe Biden to the White House

San Francisco voters have turned out in spades to help send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, but whether The City’s efforts will be replicated nationwide remained unclear Tuesday night.

Former vice president Biden and Bay Area native Harris carried The City with 86 percent of the counted vote as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with some in-person votes and outstanding mail-in ballots yet to be counted.

President Donald Trump had received only 12 percent.

As of now, the race remains too close to call nationally.

Presidential contests always have the power to reshape national priorities and leverage the weight of the federal government behind sweeping changes that impact everyday Americans, such as health care, infrastructure and civil rights.

But 2020 is no ordinary year, and the race between Trump and Biden is no ordinary bid for the presidency.

Shrouded in a global pandemic, economic recession and a national reckoning on racial justice, this election pitted two candidates with entirely different visions for the nation against one another.

While the Trump campaign held on to its hallmark raucous rallies with massive unmasked crowds, the Biden campaign ditched the traditional format in favor of drive-in events and smaller gatherings.

Whereas the current president said the nation was “rounding the corner” on the pandemic and called on schools, businesses and tourism to open up, his challenger said the country was approaching “a dark winter” and cautioned against forcing reopening at the expense of public health.

And, when presented with the opportunity to disavow white supremacists, Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” while Biden, who himself has a controversial track record on criminal justice, interrogated his own past and called for “unity over division.”

Biden supporters said empathy and decency were on the ballot. Trump supporters said it was freedom and the economy.

Supporters of both parties turned out in droves to cast their ballot on behalf of their respective candidates with nearly 100 million nationwide people voting-by-mail or making the trip to polls before Election Day.

San Francisco was no exception.

Of registered voters, nearly 62 percent opted to cast their vote using a mail-in ballot.

By comparison, during the last presidential election in 2016, about 51 percent of registered voters returned their mail ballot.

Nearly 81 percent of San Francisco’s nearly 514,000 registered voters came out to cast their ballot in one way or another that year, the highest since the election of Barack Obama eight years prior.

John Arntz, Director of the Department of Elections, told the Examiner in an interview earlier this week that he would not be surprised if this year’s election yielded a voter turnout rate not only higher than in 2008, but the highest in history.

The overall voter turnout rate is not yet known. To set a record, it would need to exceed 86.8 percent, a record that has held in San Francisco since 1944.

San Franciscans’ strong preference for Biden in this election is no surprise. The City is a Democratic stronghold. Of the nearly 522,000 registered voters this year, about 62 percent identified as Democrats.

If anything, Biden might have once been considered too centrist for some local voters.

During the California Democratic Presidential Primary in March, almost 35 percent of San Francisco voters cast their ballot for Bernie Sanders, a far more progressive candidate.

Biden was second with 24 percent, closely followed by another progressive Elizabeth Warren, who captured almost 23 percent of the vote.

Local Democrats have rallied around Biden in the months since, however, earning endorsements from local political groups such as San Francisco Berniecrats and the San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters that previously considered him too moderate a candidate within the primary field.

“Our best hope to pull back from the brink is to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, both of whom we’ve had our share of disagreements with,” the League wrote in its voting guide. “This was a decision we wanted to avoid, but it’s the right decision for the moment.”

Despite Trump’s ostensible drubbing in San Francisco, there’s far less certainty regarding the presidential election’s outcome at the national level.

Results see-sawed over the course of Tuesday night, with the advantage teetering between the candidates depending on what percentage of the vote had been reported and when various states count their vote-by-mail ballots, which tend to skew towards the Democrats.

States that appear as though they could decide the election include Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, a situation familiar to anyone who followed the race four years ago that first put Trump in the White House.

Because of the historic number of vote-by-mail ballots and complicated state rules that limit when early votes can start to be tallied, the final call for some of these close states is likely not to come until Wednesday morning, or even later in the week.

Biden expressed confidence that his campaign is on the way to winning the election at a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware: “Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do!”

Meanwhile Trump prematurely declared victory at a White House press conference, saying “as far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won.” Then, he expressed his willingness to go as far as the Supreme Court to stop states from counting outstanding votes that have yet to be tallied in order to more quickly declare a winner.

Now, the game of wait-and-see continues.

“We’re disappointed it’s not a clear repudiation of Trump and his policies,” said Cynthia Crews-Pollock, a spokesperson for the League of Pissed Off Voters. “We feel like local wins — allowing non-citizens to serve on commissions, taxing big businesses, moving forward on police reform — are some things to be excited about.”

