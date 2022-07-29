The City of San Francisco is adjusting the pay scale for the director of its newly formed Office of Racial Equity after realizing the position was relatively underpaid.

Since its inception, the office has developed the first phase of a citywide racial equity framework, focusing on equity in the city’s internal operations. The next phase will focus on ensuring equity in how the city provides services outside the walls of City Hall.

San Francisco established an Office of Racial Equity in 2019 to help rectify long standing racial imbalances in City Hall, but the office’s inaugural director was paid less than those with similar responsibilities in other departments.

The shortcoming will be fixed, according to city leaders, who remain optimistic about the office’s work and hope to strengthen its authority.

The Office of Racial Equity’s director left the position in July 2021. It has remained unfilled while City officials worked to reclassify it in the recently adopted budget, boosting its pay scale to match that of leaders in other city departments.

Work will now begin to hire a new director for the office, according to Sheryl Davis, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, which oversees the Office of Racial Equity.

Though the classification issue has been resolved, it highlights ongoing concerns over racial equity in San Francisco. Despite progress in some measures, The City still pays white employees 24% more than employees who are people of color, and the citywide Black population continues to decline.

The Office of Racial Equity, established in part to help address those worrying trends, has many mandates.

Under the law establishing the office, it is tasked with building a citywide racial equity framework, helping city departments develop and implement racial equity plans, reviewing the equity impacts of pending legislation and more.

Currently, that work is being done by an office of just two people.

“Just like filling this position seems to have been a low priority for the city, racial equity is a low priority, if a priority at all, for San Francisco,” Dante King, who founded the Black Employees Alliance in 2018.

But Davis pointed to the bureaucratic complexities of filling the position while fixing its classification.

The City set the Office of Racial Equity director’s pay grade based on the budget it was given, Davis said. But as other departments created equity director positions of their own in recent years, it became clear they were better compensated, “even though those folks would be working in collaboration with, (and) taking guidance from” the Office of Racial Equity, Davis said.

The initial director of the office, Shakirah Simley, left shortly after the city budget was finalized in 2021, Davis said. Due to city policy the position couldn't be reclassified once the budget was set, she added, so they were forced to wait until 2022.

Though the details are still being worked out, the new budget will allow the position to be reclassified from a manager to a director, which improves the compensation scale.

Two of the office's four positions are vacant, one of which has never been filled, according to the Department of Human Resources. Still, Davis described the office as "the little engine that could" and lauded the two employees that remain for continuing the office’s mission.

Simley declined an interview when contacted by The Examiner, but said in an email that her work for the Office of Racial Equity “was about the work, beyond the pay.” She is now the executive director of the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center.

In a blog post explaining her departure in 2021, Simley enumerated the work done by the Office of Racial Equity under her leadership.

“Reject tokenism and performative acts of equity. Commit to being active agents in correcting the wrongs long perpetuated within City government,” Simley wrote. “When guided by a lens of racial and social justice, government is a force for the public good and is seamless for the people it is meant to serve.”

In 2021, the office published a Racial Equity Report Card, which documented the “status of Racial Equity and the indicators of success by Race” across San Francisco.

Davis said the office has been fortunate to have the support of Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors. But she worried what happens if and when Breed and Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton are no longer in office.

Davis is interested in expanding codifying the Office of Racial Equity's authority and role in city government. For example, she noted that the City Attorney’s Office has representatives assigned to various departments — but the Office of Racial Equity has no such system.

"I don't think there's the autonomy within the office of racial equity," Davis said.

By some measures, The City has made progress in addressing inequities in its workforce, according to a Budget and Legislative Analyst Report issued this year.

Pay disparities between employees of color and white employees improved for every demographic except Filipino employees between the fiscal years ending in 2019 and 2021, according to the report.

Still, disparities persist, and the percentage of the city’s workforce that is Black actually slightly decreased during that timespan.