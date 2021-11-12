San Francisco tech workers are fiercely debating vaccine mandates

A sign at Okta reminds workers of COVID safety measures in August, 2021. Many tech companies are weighing vaccine mandates for employees amid a push to return to the office. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Tech workers are talking about vaccine mandates – and the pro and con sides are far apart and lobbing grenades at each other. There have been 165 posts on the social media platform Blind with “vaccine” and “mandate” in the title by employees from Google, Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb, Cisco, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, and Snap – in the past month. And under the posts are hotbeds of debate. A September post titled “Will you comply with a vaccine mandate?” by a Yahoo employee has gathered more than 3,000 comments.

Blind lists your workplace based on employer e-mails required to register, but withholds your name. So it can be a good way to see what employees at certain companies or industries are thinking without them getting busted for violating their non-disclosure agreements.

On Thursday, an Intel employee posted a survey on Blind in which 21% of employees (in all fields, not just tech) said they will not comply with mandatory shots.

But if some won’t take the shots, others will turn in companies that don’t enforce the mandates. Tech workers are the most likely employees to report their employer for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates, Blind found. Most likely tech workers in The City to report their company? Lyft and Airbnb, once again proving that you better keep those gig workers happy…

If you need a stocking stuffer for a kid, a San Francisco startup called Stockpile has stock(ing) market gift cards for new investors, including kids. Hmmmm. “Custodial accounts on Stockpile allow kids and teens to own stock by having an adult active on the account with them,” the startup says. The startup lists its HQ as next to See’s Candies in the Flatiron Building on Market Street, if the kid on your list wants something more traditional…

Gift cards may be big this year because everything is out of stock right now, as you know. Adobe somehow counted up the number of out-of-stock notices online shoppers hit last month, and that number is 2 billion, that’s three times as many as last year. Electronics has the highest out-of-stock levels – and lowest number of discounts for the holiday shopping season.You didn’t need that new iPhone, anyway…

Speaking of sold-out: The Coffee Festival at Fort Mason this weekend sold out all occupancy except the cheap, midday-only tickets. (The VIP, all-day passes were 75 bucks.) The agenda featured two talks on digital marketing, one on coffee tech and one on (gulp) coffee martinis. My body is confused by that concept…

Only mid-day tickets remain for the 2021 San Francisco Coffee Festival at the Fort Mason Center. (Examiner screenshot)

And it must say something that SF’s own Eventbrite shows a Health and Happiness Workshop put on by the global nonprofit Art of Living Foundation is sold out UNTIL FEBRUARY. It’s online only. They can’t squeeze in a few more Zoomers? People need their health and happiness during the holidaze…

Speaking of, lots of turkeys will catch fire in a week or so – there are around 2,300 Thanksgiving fires annually, FEMA says. Question, if firefighters were looking for your little place in The Mission at 2133 ½ A, entrance around the back above the scooter charging station – could they even find the door? Or, for that matter, can your favorite Chinese place figure out how to bring a delivery to you?

That’s where a new Palo Alto startup, Beans.ai, sees its niche – “high-density navigation.” Turn right at the Peloton and step over the Giants sweatshirt... Welcome to life in The City in 2022 (that numeral is coming fast). The startup can guide first responders and delivery folks through dorms, high-rise apartments or condos, or even trailer parks. Or that closet your friend is renting for three grand…

Nellie Bowles, the former Chronicle, ReCode and New York Times scribe whose fam dates back to the 1850s in San Francisco, talked about her hometown in her new weekly newsletter called TGIF on the blog Common Sense With Bari Weiss, another former Times reporter and Bowles’ wife. In her first newsletter, Bowles said she was harassed by Times colleagues because her politics moved to the right during her time there.

Her second TGIF newsletter on Friday reflected on crime in The City. “My hometown has become the kind of place where deodorant is under lock and key at Walgreens. Crime has been a problem in San Francisco for a while, but the recent unraveling is, in part, thanks to (District Attorney Chesa) Boudin, who swept into office on a campaign of utopian reforms, supported with funding from George Soros.”

The first few weekly editions of TGIF are free, then you gotta pay. It’s at bariweiss.substack.com. Bowles didn’t reply to a ping from this reporter (and, in full disclosure, friend from back in the day). Not sure how much she’s in her hometown these days…

Send items to jelder@sfexaminer.com