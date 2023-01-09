Aaron Peskin, Supervisor District 3, during a meeting as seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin was elected  following a lengthy impasse at Monday's special meeting.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It wasn’t on his “list of things to do today,” but Supervisor Aaron Peskin will serve as the next president of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors.

After a lengthy impasse and more than a dozen rounds of voting, a narrow majority of the progressive lawmaker's  colleagues voted in a special meeting Monday to make him the board’s leader for the next two years.

