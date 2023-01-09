It wasn’t on his “list of things to do today,” but Supervisor Aaron Peskin will serve as the next president of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors.
After a lengthy impasse and more than a dozen rounds of voting, a narrow majority of the progressive lawmaker's colleagues voted in a special meeting Monday to make him the board’s leader for the next two years.
It’s Peskin’s third term as the board’s president. He was unanimously elected to the job during his first tenure on the Board of Supervisors, which ran from 2001 to 2009.
As the most experienced member of the board and as its Rules Committee chair, Peskin is already well-versed in negotiating with the executive branch — something he pledged to continue as he takes the top post.
The position carries more prestige than power, but will hold symbolic weight as The City looks to navigate significant economic and cultural challenges in the coming years.
The process of nominating a board president is often an afterthought. But formality quickly became spectacle on Monday, as no board member secured a majority of their colleague’s support through 16 rounds of voting.
Through the first 12 rounds of voting, five supervisors — including Peskin — stood behind progressive Shamann Walton, who eyed a second term as president. Four backed his moderate counterpart, Rafael Mandelman, while Myrna Melgar backed Connie Chan, who voted for herself.
In an attempt to break the stalemate, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is serving his fourth nonconsecutive term on the board representing a district that includes Chinatown and North Beach, reluctantly nominated himself for president.
After two recesses where supervisors negotiated behind closed doors, Peskin was elected with support from seven members. Walton, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Ahsha Safai voted for Walton.
Why it matters
In practice, the president’s power is limited, serving as team captain, assigning members to lead the board’s list of committees. Those committees play an important role in reviewing and moving forward legislation.
The position also looks good on the resume of anyone with higher political aspirations. Mayor London Breed previously served as the board’s president, as did Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who became mayor after George Moscone was assassinated in 1978.
But the leadup to the vote drew speculation, as it served as a litmus test of the strength of the board’s progressives following key victories for moderates in the election last November. The board became more moderate with the election of Supervisor Joel Engardio over incumbent Gordon Mar in District 4 last November.
Progressives were split between two candidates for the seat — Walton and Chan, who has represented the Richmond district since 2021.
The board’s moderate minority and allies of Mayor Breed backed Mandelman, who easily won reelection in November. Initially, moderates were content to stand firm in their support of Mandelman and wait for his detractors to figure things out on their own.
The stalemate quickly drew comparisons to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to become House speaker, which required 15 rounds of voting by a legislative body much larger and politically diverse than San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors.
The future
The board, which as a whole received rock-bottom approval ratings in public opinion polls conducted in 2022, will bear a heavy load in the next two years.
The City’s housing and homelessness crises remain critical. The state is becoming more forceful in pushing The City to enable new housing production to address a persistent shortage. Meanwhile, The City is facing legal action for its sweeps of homeless encampments, which has laid bare its struggles to rein in unsheltered homelessness.
The City’s economy was shaken by the pandemic, which left offices devoid of the workers who once drove a vibrant downtown. The City faces a budget deficit of $728.3 million over the next two years, in large part due to a shortfall in tax revenues tied to downtown businesses.
If the board hoped Monday’s proceedings could instill confidence in voters of its competence to take on those challenges as a unified front, it likely fell short. But a somber Peskin attempted to rally the board following his unexpected rise back to the president’s chair.
“We will make each other be the best that we can be,” Peskin said.
Peskin has had a mixed relationship with The City’s executive branch and Mayor Breed.
“It’s her constant lack of respect for the important role that the Board of Supervisors plays in the life of San Francisco residents, our constituents and their viewpoints that is often disturbing,” Peskin told the Los Angeles Times last March.
Peskin supported the failed affordable housing measure that progressives offered as an alternative to the one Breed proposed last year. But he’s also negotiated compromises with Breed on key and controversial City issues, including on legislation that granted police access to private security cameras adopted by the board in 2022.
In his brief and unplanned remarks on Monday, Peskin insisted the board could hold the executive branch accountable while still working with it.
“We’re not just a check and balance, we are also a body that when working together negotiates with the chief executive. … We are at our best when we negotiate well and together,” Peskin said.
In his closing remarks, Peskin also made note of his sobriety. Amid criticism of his brash and combative behavior, he announced in 2021 that he would enter alcohol treatment, and has abstained from drinking since.
Walton congratulated Peskin on his appointment as president.
"You have big shoes to fill," he joked.
