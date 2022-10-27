JCHAN_SF.-SPCA_001

 By Examiner Staff

Got three months to spare? That's how long it will take to help the nation address its looming veterinary shortage, one that's expected to worsen in the coming years. 

The San Francisco SPCA announced Thursday that it is offering a three-month paid Community Medicine Education Training program (CoMET), which is designed to reduce the barriers to entry for the animal well-being field.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting