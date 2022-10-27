The San Francisco SPCA announced Thursday that it is offering a three-month paid Community Medicine Education Training program, which is designed to reduce the barriers to entry for the animal well-being field.
Got three months to spare? That's how long it will take to help the nation address its looming veterinary shortage, one that's expected to worsen in the coming years.
The San Francisco SPCA announced Thursday that it is offering a three-month paid Community Medicine Education Training program (CoMET), which is designed to reduce the barriers to entry for the animal well-being field.
In partnership with Young Community Developers, the program will also support the SF SPCA's broader efforts to engage and support communities historically underrepresented in the veterinary field.
Maddie's Fund, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, is providing $300,000 in funding over three years for CoMET.
The foundation has awarded over $265 million in grants toward increased community collaborations and live outcomes, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S.
"Thanks to Maddie, this support will help make veterinary medicine more accessible to those who have been traditionally underrepresented in the field," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, SF SPCA's chief executive officer.
Mary Ippolitti-Smith, a member of the foundation's executive leadership team, said that the fund "is proud of our long history of support for the San Francisco SPCA. CoMET exemplifies how we can co-create meaningful and authentic partnerships with community, with the potential to not only impact CoMET graduates but the entire animal well-being field."
According to a 2020 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 92 percent of veterinarians and veterinary technicians, as well as 74 percent shelter workers, are white. Both Maddie's Fund and the SF SPCA believe that a more diverse veterinary workforce is needed to keep pace with an increasingly diverse society.
They also added that by removing barriers and creating inclusive work environments, the access and quality of veterinary care would be improved.
CoMET gives individuals an opportunity to learn about the field, professional paths and opportunities while also developing essential skills by participating in lectures, workshops and assisting at SF SPCA's various clinics. These include the community veterinary clinic, the mobile vaccine clinic and the spay/neuter clinic.
After completing the program, participants will have the introductory experience needed for work in a variety of roles within animal welfare, receive a certificate and can apply to be considered for a full-time position at the SF SPCA. Each CoMET cohort will have two trainees.
Maddie's Fund and the SF SPCA hope that the development of skilled professionals in the veterinary field will increase the non-profit's capacity to serve the community's animals and its humans.
