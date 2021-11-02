Lifelong Medical Care staff member Genette Miller gets vaccinated for COVID-19. (Courtesy Lifelong Medical Care)

Lifelong Medical Care staff member Genette Miller gets vaccinated for COVID-19. (Courtesy Lifelong Medical Care)

Seniors urged to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Hospitalization rate higher for people 70 and older

San Francisco public health officials are urging senior residents to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, citing data that older people are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus even if they are fully vaccinated.

While unvaccinated residents remain three times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization increases exponentially among older age groups, regardless of vaccination status.

Crosstab data from 79 San Francisco residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September found that, when extrapolated to a rate of hospitalization per 1,000 COVID cases, hospitalizations were virtually nonexistent for fully vaccinated people between 18 and 39, and close to an average of 20 for unvaccinated people in that age group.

However, among people age 70 and up, the hospitalization rate was higher than one in 10, regardless of vaccination status.

For unvaccinated people age 80 and up, nearly half of COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization.

“Not only are our seniors experiencing waning immunity because they were among the first to get vaccinated nearly a year ago, they are often at higher risk because of underlying medical conditions and co-morbidities,” San Francisco Department of Public Health Deputy Director Dr. Naveena Bobba said in a statement.

Just one in five of the estimated 118,000 San Francisco residents 65 and older have received a booster dose as of Oct. 25, according to data from the SFDPH.

Under state and federal guidelines, booster vaccines are available to everyone 65 and older as well as people with serious medical conditions if it has been six months since their second vaccine dose or two months since their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While the three available vaccines remain highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness and death, health officials at all levels say that preemptively boosting the immune responses of those at particularly high-risk for serious illness — such as immunocompromised people and nursing home residents — will maximize protection against existing and potential variants of the virus, which could become more contagious and even circumvent vaccine protections.

“This has been such a tough year for many of us, and we want this holiday season to be full of joy and togetherness,” Bobba said. “Those among us who are at higher risk, including seniors, can easily get a COVID-19 booster to strengthen their immunity and stay healthy.

For information to get an initial COVID-19 vaccine or a booster in San Francisco, go to https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19.

Previous story
Street cleaning pilot app expands to improve 311 response
Next story
SFUSD set to vaccinate children as young as five years old

Just Posted

SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews, School Board President Gabriela López, and UCSF’s Dr. Daniel Woolridge speak with 4th and 5th graders at Malcolm X Academy about the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sydney Johnson/The Examiner)
SFUSD set to vaccinate children as young as five years old

Find dates and times for San Francisco school vaccine clinics here

A San Francisco police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting Sean Moore, pictured with his family in 2017. <ins>(Courtesy photo)</ins>
DA Chesa Boudin charges SFPD officer in 2017 shooting of Sean Moore

‘We rely on officers to follow their training and to deescalate situations’

San Francisco Symphony’s Dia de los Muertos fiesta reminds us that there is no life without death and no death without life. <ins>(Courtesy Brandon Patoc)</ins>
SF Symphony’s Día de los Muertos concert has special significance this year

‘We need to have a collective grieving with music and fun as well as reverence’

Dan Gorelick, far right, and fellow “creative technologists” blending music with computer engineering knowledge attended “Rift in the Matrix Algorave” on Oct. 24. (Courtesy QianQian Jin)
Creative technologists pioneer thriving careers at the nexus of art and tech

‘The better technology looks, the more we’ll use it’

Recology’s roots as the garbage service provider in San Francisco go back 100 years. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Recology: How San Francisco’s garbage giant built its monopoly and could possibly lose it

The City’s waste management firm is no stranger to scandal

Most Read