San Francisco's acclaimed Lowell High School will return to merit-based admissions in fall 2023. The decision came after an emotionally charged Wednesday night meeting of San Francisco's school board, which voted 4-3 to reinstate merit based admissions, removing the lottery system that has been in place over the past year.
The board rejected outgoing Superintendent Vince Matthews' recommendation of a year delay on reinstating merit admissions. The board also approved a task force to examine improving high schools.
The decision means that the prestigious school's attendees will again be determined by grades and test scores, not a lottery. Opponents of merit-based admissions cited equity and inclusion problems at the school; proponents noted the school's reputation for top-flight graduates, with alumni including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
The vote came after two years of bitter debate which put Lowell under scrutiny and contributed to the recall of three school board members who supported the lottery system, including the then-board president Gabriela López. All three newly appointed school board members who are also public school parents – Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward – voted for the restoration.
Ahead of the voting, more than 100 people rallied in front of the San Francisco Unified School District office for the merit based system, holding signs like “stop Asian hate” and “merit is not racist”. Kit Lam, a public school parent and activist who played a role in the February school board recall election, arrived as early as 3 p.m. He described the rest of the evening to be “chaotic and high-tension”, as those in support of the lottery system were also present.
“The real issue is that the SFUSD has been failing to prepare an ethnically diverse range of students for academic success for decades,” said Lam, “targeting Lowell is not the solution and only covers up other education failures.”
Dennis Wu, a public school parent whose son had just graduated Lowell and enrolled in UC San Diego, said he believes that instead of pouring more resources into debating whether or not the merit-based system should remain, the real focus should be on improving other high schools so that they can be as desirable as Lowell. He also said he wants to hold the school district accountable for the quality of their K-8 education so that a more diverse range of students can be academically qualified for Lowell.
“I applaud last night’s decision,” said Wu, “we need to give young people something to strive for, and we need to stop wasting time on bureaucracy to fulfill political agendas.”
However, critics of this new decision have not held back. Alison Collins, the recalled school board former vice president, took her views online. She said she feels “like the recall was all about ensuring Lowell has selective admission,” and cited the state law that demands that school districts must ensure that the “selection of pupils to enroll in the school is made through a random, unbiased process that prohibits an evaluation of whether a pupil should be enrolled based upon the pupil’s academic or athletic performance.”
Matt Alexander, a public school teacher and current school board member who voted for the lottery system, has also presented data that there’s an increase in the admissions of underrepresented student groups in Lowell from the lottery system, such as Latino students and English learners. However, other data on diversity index have shown that Lowell’s level of diversity is much higher than several other city high schools, such as George Washington High School and June Jordan High School.
“The Lowell issue will definitely be brought up again in November’s school board election,” said Lam, “the community will for sure keep in mind what each school board member voted for last night.”