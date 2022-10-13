The San Francisco School Board faces another round of musical chairs in the Nov. 8 election, with six candidates vying for three open seats.
Commissioner Ann Hsu leads the pack in campaign funds. She, along with Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, were appointed by Mayor London Breed following the overwhelming recall of Gabriela Lopez, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga in February. Now, Breed’s appointees — all parents of students in the school district — must solidify their seat by popular vote.
Also running are Alida Fisher, a special education advocate, and Karen Fleshman, a diversity and equity consultant. Former board president Lopez was the last of the six to issue nomination papers for candidacy, on Aug. 11.
Reeling from a bitter recall election, Lopez saw an opportunity to regain her seat on the board with San Francisco voters and said in her candidate statement that she has “a moral responsibility to represent all students, especially low-income immigrant students who consistently face barriers advocating for a quality education.”
Commissioner Hsu has raised $62,071 from donors, double the amount of runner-up Motamedi, according to campaign finance statements. Weissman-Ward has raised $27,675. Coming in last is Lopez with $10,844 raised for her campaign.
Lopez’s decision to run again has caused some to scratch their heads. Even former supporters like Kevin Ortiz, the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club vice president of political affairs, said her announcement came as a surprise.
“Anything is possible right now,” he told the San Francisco Standard. “(This race) is going to excite voters, or piss off folks — or both.”
The organization is endorsing Lopez again, as is the San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters.
Reeling from the recall
The February election resulted in then-board president Lopez and two of her peers being recalled by 75% of voters. The remaining four commissioners were not eligible for recall due to term limits.
Lopez led the Board through some of its most controversial policy-making decisions, beginning with a delay in reinstating in-person instruction in 2020 and 2021, which caused the City of San Francisco to sue its own Board of Education. Meanwhile, starting in January 2021, the Board focused on renaming 44 schools whose current names were said to be tied to racism, sexism or slavery, much to the ire of many school district parents who then began a massive recall effort.
In March 2021, then-vice president Collins became the target of the recall effort after recall campaign supporters unearthed a 2016 tweet, in which she likened Asian Americans to slaves who benefit from working inside a slave owner’s house, and said Asians were “still considered the help.” The tweet sparked outrage amongst San Franciscans, especially among Chinese Americans who represent 21.4% of The City’s population.
Numerous lawmakers, including Mayor Breed, called on Collins to resign. The Board voted in March 2021 to strip Collins of her vice presidency and remove her from all committees. Collins then sued her peers in April 2021 for $87 million in damages, which was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. who found no merit in the case. San Francisco residents voted one year later to strip both commissioners of their seats.
New board, same problems?
Although the February recall was a strong vote for change among SFUSD’s leadership, a San Francisco Chronicle poll of 1,653 residents found that only 11% of respondents view the new Board favorably. When asked how they would evaluate the elected body’s performance, 48% said “poor” or “very poor.”
Lopez zeroed in on voters’ low confidence in the Board when announcing her candidacy in August.
“It has only been four months with a newly appointed Board of Education and it is clear that our district is headed in the wrong direction,” she said. “Teachers are still not getting proper pay. Racial conflict has escalated from our schools into the boardroom. And there is a lack of transparency and communication with families.”
If recent Board meetings and public comment are any indication, Lopez may be right — teachers and classified employees aren’t being paid on time, and newly-appointed Hsu found herself in a similar position to the very commissioner she fought to recall.
Hsu’s controversial comments
As part of a July candidate survey for a parent advocacy group, Hsu implied that Black and Brown families do not adequately support their children's education.
Candidates were asked how the school district could increase academic outcomes for the “most marginalized students.” Hsu responded that “in the black and brown community … one of the biggest challenges (is) the lack of family support for those students.” Her solution was for the district to “work better with community organizations to take care of students’ needs outside of school hours so that teachers can focus on teaching inside of school hours.”
Survey responses were available to all members of the San Francisco Parent Action Coalition. When Hsu’s remarks fell in the hands of Fleshman, she admonished the candidate publicly on her own blog, then decided to run herself.
“When I read Commissioner Ann Hsu’s answer ... my heart hurt,” Fleshman said. “Since then, what can only be described as a Category 5 sh–tstorm has ensued.”
The executive board of the NAACP San Francisco Chapter met with Hsu on July 22 and then voted 105-0 to formally ask for her resignation. Mayor Breed, though, came to Hsu’s defense.
“It is not her intention to be divisive and to disrespect various communities,” Breed said, “but to figure out as a commissioner who represents all students, ‘How do we come together? How do we deal with the disparities?’”
If Breed were to call for Hsu’s resignation, it would be the second of her appointees to get the boot — she appointed Fauuga Moliga in 2018, then supported the recall against him.
A vote for admonishment — a “firm warning,” or verbal slap on the wrist by your peers — was made unanimous with Hsu herself voting aye on Aug. 2. Her peer and fellow Breed-appointee Weissman-Ward acknowledged the vote as “the beginning of creating a record of accountability.”
Board of Education President Jenny Lam prefaced the vote to admonish Hsu that the agenda item “is not a meeting for this body to comment on Hsu’s candidacy for the school board ... This is a matter for voters.”
Ballots were mailed to registered voters beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Fisher, Hsu, Motamedi, Fleshman, Weissman-Ward and Lopez are on the ballot — incumbents President Lam, Vice President Kevine Boggess and Commissioners Matt Alexander and Mark Sanchez term out in 2025.