Ann Hsu

San Francisco school board commissioner Ann Hsu has come under fire for the inflammatory racial comments she made on a candidate questionnaire in July 2022. In November, she and other six other candidates vie for three open seats.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco School Board faces another round of musical chairs in the Nov. 8 election, with six candidates vying for three open seats.

Commissioner Ann Hsu leads the pack in campaign funds. She, along with Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, were appointed by Mayor London Breed following the overwhelming recall of Gabriela Lopez, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga in February. Now, Breed’s appointees — all parents of students in the school district — must solidify their seat by popular vote.

