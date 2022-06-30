The Supreme Court’s decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants was met with a swift and harsh rebuke from San Francisco’s environmental community Thursday.
Activists, academics and experts expressed shock and dismay over the ruling, West Virginia v. EPA, which dealt a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions — emissions that are heating the planet and driving climate change.
“Game over,” said Elena Engel with the environmental nonprofit 350 SF. “I feel so sad.”
In a 6-3 ruling, the conservative justices handed lawyers representing West Virginia a win, saying that Congress has not given federal regulators the authority to regulate the energy industry or transition the system away from coal and natural gas, despite the urgent calls from scientists and environmentalists to do so.
"Scientific results show that avoiding the most severe risks of human-caused climate change requires cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030 and to zero by 2050,” said Patrick Gonzalez, a forest ecologist and climate scientist at UC Berkeley and lead author of the most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
"The Supreme Court’s denial of EPA science-based action to cut carbon pollution impedes the ability of the U.S. to prevent the most severe risks of climate change,” he said.
The ruling comes at a moment when California is steeling itself for what is shaping up to be another hot, grueling wildfire season and when other impacts of climate change, including heat-related deaths, water scarcity, and mass extinctions, have become distressingly clear.
"The Supreme Court is not only fiddling while the planet burns, they're throwing gasoline on the fire,” said San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar. “Make no mistake; this ruling is climate denialism and a radical attack on federal regulatory authority that threatens our health, future and our planet.”
Mayor London Breed agreed, calling the ruling a “horrible decision that turns back the clock,” and redoubled San Francisco’s commitment to be a leader on climate. “Today’s decision makes clear that local action on climate is more important than ever before,” she said.
While the high court’s decision is poised to have reverberations nationwide, like tamping down any national attempt to regulate auto emissions or set minimums for clean energy usage, writes climate finance expert David Callaway, others say that it won’t make much of a difference in California or the Bay Area.
“The federal government has been trailing behind California and the Bay Area on climate and environmental policy for decades now,” said Laura Feinstein, sustainability and resilience policy director at SPUR. “So we're in this position where peeling away a layer of federal regulation doesn't have much impact on California.”
California has committed to transitioning to 100% clean energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner. This means the state will cut its emissions as close to zero as possible, while balancing residual emissions through sequestration or offsets.
“Cities are really leading a lot of this,” said Feinstein. In San Francisco, that looks like electrifying cars and buildings and switching to renewable energy through programs like CleanPowerSF.
Still, local advocates say much more action is needed — and soon. “Of course, we need and want support from above, from the federal government to make this happen … But it really underscores the work that we do know that we have to do here and now,” said Adam Klaus, a member of the Climate Emergency Coalition. “We really desperately need leadership from Mayor Breed and the Board of Supervisors, to show us the way — we need more than nice words and a plan. We need to be actually doing that plan.”
While today’s ruling might represent a win for the fossil fuel industry, Feinstein called it the sputtering fight of a dying industry. “It's now far cheaper to build new renewable energy sources than it is to run coal power plants,” she said. “Coal is dying, not because it's polluting. It's dying because it's not economically competitive.”