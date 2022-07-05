You’re never too young to make a difference.
That is the message the San Francisco Citywide Black Student Union aims to teach at its youth leadership camp this month.
Alexis Rodriguez, a Citywide BSU executive board member and head camp coordinator, says advocacy and leadership skills don’t have to wait until adulthood. Her goal is to get students as young as 12 thinking, “What am I passionate about? What do I want to advocate for? What type of person do I want to be? What change do I want to make in my community?”
Rodriguez, 17, already has a few notches of experience in activism. The rising senior started a Black Student Union at Summit Shasta High School in 2020 in the midst of organizing Black Lives Matter protests.
“I remember my first protest that I organized … I felt like I had no idea what I was doing. And I was so scared. I thought no one was going to come. And it ended up being like one of the biggest protests in The City at that time,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez became involved with the Citywide Black Student Union after organizing a beach cleanup with BSUs from neighboring schools.
Citywide was conceived and organized in the summer of 2020 by then 17-year-old founder Erika Morris, along with co-founders Na’im Pierce, 17, and Amir Dias, 16, as a way to unite Black students across San Francisco.
“There was a lot of heavy racism going on in our classrooms at that time … we really wanted to create a space for us to converse and organize … and I think that was very imperative, especially in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rodriguez.
The first issues the organization tackled were food insecurity and homelessness. Citywide partnered with larger organizations to help feed and supply their “houseless neighbors.'' The drive was a success, and Citywide participants were able to help clothe over 2,000 people.
When asked about Citywide’s impact, Rodriguez spoke about the importance of recognizing the humanity of the people who they help.
Helping to organize food and clothing drives in the Tenderloin, Bayview and the Fillmore, with 4DalyCity, a grassroots social justice nonprofit, Rodriguez noted she “started to get on a name-to-name basis with (homeless) people and they’re amazing.”
“And I think they’re the ones who really pushed us to want to be consistent because doing some projects here and there, that’s charity. But we want to be community and we want to be there … It’s deeper than just food, these people are struggling.”
Restoring choice to those who have lost a lot of their autonomy is a small but powerful action, she said.
“We’re not just handing out bags. We ask these people, 'Which do you prefer?'”
Citywide’s commitment to activism is a motivating factor behind their youth leadership camp.
“I’ve never really been in an environment where there was a lot of Black kids that all have the same goals,” says Executive Board member Mahkai Hunt, 17, president of the BSU at Archbishop Riordan High School. “So it was nice to meet people that are going through the same things I was going through.”
Over the course of four weeks, a cohort of a dozen kids ages 12-15 will tackle issues facing Black communities in The City and study leadership. The campers will organize their own protest, have discussions about policing and restorative justice, and plan their future through a partnership with 100% College Prep.
Funded entirely by Youth Funding Youth Ideas, Citywide’s program will pay $200 to each student who completes the program, acknowledging the financial difficulties that might make it hard for them to otherwise attend the program.
Ultimately, Rodriguez said the camp’s goal is “getting them started at a young age, beginning to think about their future and what they want to work towards.”
Hunt emphasizes the importance of this program for helping to level the playing field for Black students.
“We have to do way more activities,” said Hunt. “We have to try harder in school just to get the same recognition as a white student would. And I feel like what Citywide does is help you get to those resources that will get you where you need to go.”