This holiday season, bring your most precious memories into the digital age with the San Francisco Public Library's new (and free!) do-it-yourself Digi Lab.
Located in study room 540 on the fifth floor of the Main Library, the Lab is available Sundays 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays 2-5 p.m. by appointment for individual, three-hour sessions beginning Dec. 4.
In the lab, patrons can independently digitize personal videotapes (including VHS and VHS-C, DVCAM and MiniDV and Hi8), cassette tapes, 8 millimeter or Super8 film reels, photographs, slides, negatives, papers and even floppy disks.
"I can think of no better gift than access to precious memories that would otherwise go unseen or unheard because technological advances have made much of the equipment we once used to record our life experiences and milestones obsolete," said Dee Dee Kramer, a Digi Lab librarian. “Digitizing your old home movies, audiovisual recordings and photographs is a great way to preserve these memories for generations to come."
There's plenty of ways to experience the magic of Christmastime in San Francisco
Before making an appointment online, patrons must have a valid library card. They must also download and review the digitization workflows for the formats being brought into the lab. Users will then receive their appointment confirmation via email.
Lab sessions are three-hours-long to accommodate for the real-time digitization of materials. Additionally, appointments are limited to two per month and can be booked up to 30 days in advance.
Once booked, patrons will head to the Main Library with their physical or a USB flash drive or other Mac-compatible portable storage device, with enough space to hold your files. The Digi Lab computer does not have access to cloud storage or the internet.
You can use this document to format your storage device to be compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems.
Upon arrival, visitors will go to the government information center desk on the fifth floor and ask for the DIY Digi Lab staff. You must check-in and check-out with a DIY Digi Lab staffer at the beginning and end of your appointment. Additionally, visitors must sign a participant release form before starting their first session. The form is provided upon your arrival.
A maximum of two people are allowed in the lab while food and drink, including covered containers, are strictly prohibited. Given the lab's do-it-yourself approach, help is limited to a brief orientation before your session and the occasional troubleshooting.
To book your appointment and begin digitizing your halls, click here.