SFPL DIY Digi Lab

The SFPL's new DIY Digi Lab is located on the fifth floor of the Main Library. 

 San Francisco Public Library

This holiday season, bring your most precious memories into the digital age with the San Francisco Public Library's new (and free!) do-it-yourself Digi Lab. 

Located in study room 540 on the fifth floor of the Main Library, the Lab is available Sundays 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays 2-5 p.m. by appointment for individual, three-hour sessions beginning Dec. 4.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like