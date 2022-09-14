Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday $13.2 million in grants awarded through California's Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program to renovate the San Francisco Public Library's Mission and Chinatown branches.
The grants will provide funding that upgrades both branches to state-of-the-art facilities while also maintaining their historical significance. To date, this is California's largest investment in public library infrastructure in the state's history.
“These are safe and welcoming spaces and they are a connection to a broader world of lifelong learning," said Breed. She added that the improvement projects "will help keep our historic libraries accessible and ultimately safer for all San Franciscans and visitors to enjoy.”
The Mission Branch project was awarded $5.2 million while the Chinatown Branch renovation received nearly $8 million.
In addition to service improvements, the projects will upgrade the HVAC systems in both buildings so that they can serve in the future as cooling and clean air respite centers.
Both renovations are built to be LEED Gold Certified and help advance The City's Climate Action Plan goals to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The Mission Branch will add rooftop solar panels while the Chinatown Branch will upgrade its existing panels.
District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen said, "We’re thrilled that these capital improvements will lead to the Mission library becoming fully electric, which will be a model for all of our public institutions.”
Prior to being awarded the grants, the Library set aside funding generated through the Library Preservation and General Funds to support both branches' renovations.
Money was also set aside to support other projects, including the construction of a new Ocean View Branch Library.
The Mission Branch renovation includes the restoration of its 24th Street entrance, adding a new central staircase into the building's historic reading room that will feature a public art project commissioned by the San Francisco Arts commission.
The library's terra cotta facade will also be restored.
Additional restrooms, a dedicated space for teens and a community program room are among the areas being installed in the building.
The Chinatown Branch will restore and repair its terra cotta decorations on the exterior facade and entry stairway, as well as restore the historic main reading room.
The branch's mezzanine will be removed and replaced by a new staircase, which will improve sight lines and allow visitors to navigate the building and its rooftop community space more easily.
The community meeting will room will also be expanded, an improvement largely supported by the neighborhood.
“We are grateful for these additional state funds that will keep the long-awaited renovation of this 100-year-old, heavily used, historic library on track,” said District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Both libraries will also receive seismic, accessibility and safety upgrades, including being equipped with automatic sprinkler systems and new emergency communication systems.
