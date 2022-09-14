20147916_web1_MissionLibrary_1

The Mission Branch renovation includes the restoration of its 24th Street entrance.

Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday $13.2 million in grants awarded through California's Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program to renovate the San Francisco Public Library's Mission and Chinatown branches. 

The grants will provide funding that upgrades both branches to state-of-the-art facilities while also maintaining their historical significance. To date, this is California's largest investment in public library infrastructure in the state's history. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting