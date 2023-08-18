A warehouse at 2177 Jerrold Avenue in the Bayview could be demolished as soon as December to make space for a homeless shelter if the Board of Supervisors approves its lease next month.

The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which is pursuing to lease the property, calls the project a ‘cabin community.’ It would prioritize space for unhoused people in the Bayview, a neighborhood that has the second highest rate of homelessness in The City.

