Everybody loves a good media spat. Except for me.
I find them boring. It’s usually an exercise in intellectual navel gazing at its lowest level.
But here I am, caught in a tit for tat with Tim Redmond, the venerable editor of 48Hills, the online publication which bills itself as San Francisco’s “largest daily, independent community news and culture site.”
Just to be clear, this isn’t a big deal. I wrote a column. Redmond responded. And I thought I’d take this opportunity to clarify my position and offer an olive branch. That’s why we launched “The Arena” here at The Examiner. It’s a space for public discourse. So, here we go.
Most San Franciscans know Tim from his long run as the Bay Guardian’s editor, where he faithfully represented the far left. He’s a progressive’s progressive and someone I’ve always admired as a political voice in The City. He actually published some of my stories when I got to town three decades ago.
So it was with a healthy dose of chagrin that I read his recent takedown of a column I wrote, entitled “The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?” My basic premise went something like this: San Francisco politics are mired in constant bickering between progressives and moderates, leaving us in political stasis at a time we desperately need to make actual progress, not score ideological points. We’ve been buried in our philosophical trenches for decades in this town, and it’s grown beyond tiresome. Beyond that, both sides agree on many of the same basic ideals. Can’t we get along and get things done?
Redmond took offense with my analysis, writing, “I am really, really tired of this story. … In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.”
His essential criticism: There are very valid differences between “real progressives, not people who just use that label” and “neo-liberals who call themselves moderates” and “favor market-based solutions to most problems.”
And I would agree with that.
But I never came close to saying that those weren’t the two sides at play here, hence the whole “left vs. lefter” construct. My complaint hinges on neither side giving an inch, refusing to compromise and leaving the rest of us – the people who simply want clean streets and compassionate care for the addicted and homeless, along with safe streets and good schools – scratching our heads in disbelief.
Redmond argues that plenty is getting done in San Francisco, pointing out some useful initiatives backed by progressives, including housing 5,000 homeless during the pandemic, affordable housing (ummm?) and Prop. C. That’s great. But I reject the premise of significant progress. Our streets are a mess. Our government is ineffectual. Business is bailing out. Housing is unaffordable. The whole world holds us up as a failed city.
I believe things are not getting done here due to our ideological stalemate. That was my main point. And Redmond proved it beautifully. Rather than consider the argument for what it was – a cry for competence and a cease-fire in our philosophical warfare – he dug deeper into his trench. Tim trotted out the tired argument that San Francisco’s political schism has always been between “big corporate interests, who see SF as a place from which to extract wealth, or residents who see San Francisco as a place into which to put community energy.” The Guardian always presented this conflict as downtown vs. the neighborhoods.
I don’t buy it anymore. As Redmond points out, that battle has gone on for decades. But it was largely settled during Willie Brown’s run as mayor, when downtown development won out. That war ended a quarter century ago. There’s literally no land left to develop in the Financial District. Downtown is not holding The City back from tackling big issues. If anything, business interests are currently organizing to bolster social causes. The “us vs. them” argument is bankrupt and stuck in the past.
I understand the schism runs deeper than that. It’s basically socialists vs. capitalists on a local level. Like he always has, Redmond represents the true progressives in town, and he does it well. He distrusts big business and sees it as a monolith, to be resisted and rejected at all cost. Frankly, I also distrust big business. I want to fight for the little guy.
But it’s not an either/or proposition. As I recently reported in a column on downtown’s troubles, the Financial District provides 75% of The City’s GDP. That money funds many of the progressive programs that Redmond and our Board of Supervisors fought for.
It doesn’t seem like they’re working very well to solve our biggest problems, but that’s how it works in a capitalist economy. Business feeds taxes to the government, which in turn provides service to the community. That’s how it works. Redmond admitted as much in his column, saying, “You can’t have a thriving city without an economy, of course. But it’s a matter of priorities. Is capital more important than community?” No. But you can’t have one without the other.
And for that reason, I am perfectly willing to champion causes that would benefit downtown. As well as those that would help the Bayview and Excelsior. I’m also willing to call it like it is.
I believe San Francisco’s ideological warfare stands in the way of effective governance. Full stop.
Tim, you had some fun with my use of that phrase in the initial column. (“And dude? ‘Full stop?’ Um, full wrong.”) Tip of the hat for a funny twist of phrase there. And kudos for standing up for what you believe in. You always have.
But how about we forget “full stop” and “just stop.” This is exactly the kind of thing I was writing about. Why would you and I spend time bickering when we stand for many of the same things? Compassionate care. Income equality. Police reform. Affordable housing.
We may differ on how to achieve those goals. But we also could have spent this time working together on a helluva story. Let’s go do that.