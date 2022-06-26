BART is filling up with colorful commuters on their way to Pride celebrations across The City today. San Francisco's streets are fresh from post-Warriors Championship clean up but still dotted with blue and gold confetti. A sea of sequins has washed ashore downtown under sunshine skies. Pride is palpable.
🧵 The #SfPride Parade is about to kick off 🎉 follow along for all the fashion, glitter and floats #Pride pic.twitter.com/YJ0FtQyHhi— SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) June 26, 2022
This weekend’s community events — Dykes on Bikes, the Trans March, and general rainbow-themed revelry — have so far been kissed by sunshine. The shadow cast by last weeks’ court decisions, which sent waves through the nation, has reminded many of Pride’s roots as a means of protest. Following a weekend of protest, teens walk along Market Street this morning with cardboard signs reading “love is love” and “my body my choice.”
The SF Pride Parade BEGAN 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale street. Skies are expected to partially clear, and crowds have gathered with gusto, rainbow flags are waving unceasingly. Following the parade, festivities will be held at the Civic Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. San Franciscans and visitors alike have shown up adorned in colors, glitter and chaps under the promise that “Love will keep us together,” to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic began.
“This is my community and my community is my family…sometimes there’s a loss of hope and we have to restore that hope…we’re a very resilient community…but still we have so much farther to go to be equal,” says Amber Gray, a Parade Grand Marshall.
The community “felt the loss intensely these last few years” Amy Schneider, another Parade Grand Marshall, regarding the Trans March.
An official guide to SF Pride’s events is available through their mobile app.
Across The City, The People’s March and Rally will follow the original Polk Street route of the 1970 Gay Liberation March, Pride’s first San Francisco iteration. This march is an alternative to what organizers consider the commercial celebrations of SF Pride. The event will be led by activists and organizers in the Black, Brown and Indigenous Trans and Queer communities.
“We stand in protest of transgender and racial injustice, police violence and killings, unjust healthcare, the fight for gun control, and let’s not forget reparations to Black People,” their website reads.
The March and Rally begins at 11 a.m. at Polk and Washington streets.
Public transportation around the city will see reroutes and expanded services in accommodation of street closures.
HeadsUp: @SFPride Parade is today along Market Street from Beale to 8th beginning at 10:30 a.m. #SFMuni service will have reroutes. #SFPride. For service details: https://t.co/au9drTVwUf pic.twitter.com/N03MclWnzq— SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) June 26, 2022
BART is thrilled to participate in the Pride parade for the first time since 2019. More on our expanded service plan for today: https://t.co/ZetRwJwoh5 pic.twitter.com/VpFZn6vvrM— BART (@SFBART) June 26, 2022
On the upside, if you do happen to get stuck in traffic downtown, it's sure to be a street fashion show worth tuning into — and a celebration of love worth sitting in.
Examiner staff writer Kara McAndrew contributed to this story.