San Francisco police open fire after responding to report of person with a knife

Subject barricaded in Tenderloin after shooting leads to foot pursuit

San Francisco police opened fire Tuesday morning while responding to a report of a person with a knife in the Tenderloin, authorities said.

At least one officer discharged their firearm during the incident on Jones Street between OFarrell and Geary streets at around 6:36 a.m., according to police.

After the shooting, officers chased the person into a building around the corner on Ellis Street between Taylor and Jones streets.

The person then barricaded themselves in the building on the 300 block of Ellis Street, where they remained as of shortly after 10 a.m., police said.

Tactical units as well as crisis negotiators are currently on scene.

“We are in communication with the subject and are trying to attain a peaceful resolution,” said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson.

Lobsinger said it is unclear whether the person was injured by gunfire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

