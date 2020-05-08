San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco police investigate killing of 19-year-old man in Portola

San Francisco police are investigating the killing of a 19-year-old man in the Portola neighborhood.

Kelvin Chew, a resident of San Francisco, died after being taken to a hospital from Felton and Colby streets at around 10:02 p.m. on Thursday, according to police and the medical examiner.

Police released scant details in the incident Friday, saying only that the suspect used a gun as a weapon and that a vehicle was also involved. It is unclear whether he was shot.

The case appears to mark the 17th homicide of the year in San Francisco. As of this Sunday last year, there were only 12 homicides in The City.

Police did not immediately respond to a request seeking more information.

Crime

