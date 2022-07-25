San Francisco Public Works has appointed Kate Anderson as The City's new county surveyor. The role oversees all mapping division processes and subdivision projects.
Anderson will play an important role in The City's housing production as she is responsible for approving projects that reconfigure land ownership and create new condominiums. The role is crucial to the creation of new neighborhoods and the remaking of old ones, such as Treasure Island.
A San Francisco resident, Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in natural resource management from Michigan State University and a master's degree in geography from San Francisco State University.
She is also the first woman to serve in the post since San Francisco became a California county in 1850.
In a statement, Anderson said, “I’m honored to be joining San Francisco Public Works in this important role and look forward to providing the highest level of public service to our mapping applicants for projects of all sizes."