The Mission Inn at 5630 Mission St. is one of two buildings The City has added to its inventory to expand on the statewide Homekey program, helping provide an additional 250 units of permanent supportive housing.
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state.
The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness.
Of the total award, $56.7 million will go toward operating 200 new homes for families that The City recently purchased at City Gardens, 333 12th Street. And $16.6 million will be used to operate the 52-room Mission Inn at 5630 Mission Street, which will primarily serve transitional age youth ages 18 to 24.
“This state funding is helping us to make a dramatic expansion beyond our initial housing goals for those who are homeless in San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed. “We are focused on expanding shelter and providing funding to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place, but we know that housing is key to ending homelessness.”
The latest awards add to the Mayor’s Homelessness Recovery Plan, which started in 2020 and set a goal of buying or leasing 1,500 new units of permanent supportive housing over two years. The plan ended this year on June 30; The City has acquired 2,918 units over the two-year period.
Altogether, Newsom’s Homekey program has helped San Francisco secure about 800 new homes for the homeless in San Francisco. The statewide initiative builds off of Project Roomkey, a statewide effort that during the pandemic aimed to provide shelter in hotels to those experiencing homelessness and at a high risk of COVID-19.
Wednesday's funding announcement comes as part of the second iteration of Project Homekey, which will allocate about $1.4 billion in grant funding to local public entities across the state to build, purchase and expand housing options for those experiencing homelessness. Other funding allocations outside of San Francisco can be found here.
Starting in 2020, San Francisco’s Shelter-in-Place Hotel program use 25 hotels and 2,288 rooms at its peak, and provided shelter to nearly 3,700 people, according to data from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.
Now, San Francisco is in the process of winding down its hotel program and moving residents into other forms of housing. The City will use the new sites and Homekey funding to continue transitioning residents from the temporary hotel shelters into permanent housing.
As of Wednesday, about 604 people remained in the shelter-in-place hotels, according to The City’s online data dashboard for the program. Of those who have exited the hotels, about 57% have moved into a permanent housing situation and about 43% left for a variety of alternative settings, including 9% who went to a temporary shelter and 5% who were discharged for inappropriate behavior.
City leaders cheered the financial support for the sites, which were purchased prior to the award announcement and already underway to become permanent housing.
“We fought hard for the Mission Inn to provide a fresh start for young people who need help to become self-sufficient and productive members of society,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai. “This newly created affordable housing demonstrates that every San Francisco neighborhood must contribute to ending homelessness in our community. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Newsom this project has become a reality.”
