The Mission Inn at 5630 Mission St. is one of two buildings The City has added to its inventory to expand on the statewide Homekey program, helping provide an additional 250 units of permanent supportive housing.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. 

The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness.

