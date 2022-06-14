The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into San Francisco telehealth company Cerebral and whether the embattled startup has engaged in deceptive marketing for its online therapy and medication services, according to media reports.
The investigation, first reported on Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal, comes amid increasing government scrutiny over how the company markets and distributes stimulants for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Last month, the Department of Justice also started investigating Cerebral’s prescription model and marketing practices. In January, the SoftBank-backed company was dinged by social media giants TikTok and Meta for running misleading and potentially offensive ads promoting negative body stereotypes and information and misleading mental health claims.
Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the San Francisco company for possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act, the Journal reports. A letter dated June 1 directed the company to preserve documents.
Founded in 2019, Cerebral offers video and phone-based appointments for talk and medication-assisted therapy. The company claims to provide care for all kinds of mental and physical challenges, ranging from anxiety and depression, to PTDS, bipolar disorder, alcohol dependence, phobias and also weight loss plans.
Cerebral’s market valuation ballooned to $4.8 billion during the pandemic after the online mental health company started dispensing prescriptions for ADHD medication. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was investigating the company for prescribing controlled substances including Adderall and Xanax.
Also in May, the company announced it would pause prescriptions for new patients.
Costs range from $30 per month to $259 per month depending on the type of plan. Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Magellan are all providers that work with Cerebral in California. Other major insurers UnitedHealth Group and Aetna both recently announced they would remove Cerebral from their coverage.