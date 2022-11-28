Cannabis Fall
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days.

After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators.

Drakari Donaldson, CEO and owner of the California Street Cannabis Company on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Drakari Donaldson, CEO and owner of the California Street Cannabis Company: “Another tax is the last thing that we need.”
Photo of Barack Obama smoking a joint before he was President of the United States on display at the California Street Cannabis Company on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Photo of Barack Obama smoking a joint before he was President of the United States on display at the California Street Cannabis Company on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. 

