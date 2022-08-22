I've written a couple columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco's return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years but the movie business kind of dried up in recent years, costing us millions in revenues and reputation.
The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north.
Well, guess what? That's exactly what happened Monday, when the California Film Commission announced its latest round of tax incentive allocations, which include "four big-budget films and 14 independent films that together are on track to generate an estimated $915 million in overall production spending across the state."
That's the good news. The better news is that one of the biggest of the bunch is coming to San Francisco.
The MGM remake of the classic caper film, "The Thomas Crown Affair," will be shot primarily in The City, bringing jobs and dollars with it.
The executive director of San Francisco's film commission, also known as "Film SF," Manijeh Fata, just heard the news the other day. It became official Monday.
“We’re excited to welcome them to San Francisco. Obviously, shooting in our beautiful city will be important to our local crew and our local economy," Fata told The Examiner. "It’ll employ 400 crew members and thousands of extras. They’ll spend $88 million in California, just on wages to crew and payment to local vendors. The overall spending will be much higher."
Which is great news for a city that could use a little ego boost. The Hollywood papers say that Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Without Remorse, Creed) is slated to star in the film, whose original version (1968) featured Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. Any connection to the Bullitt star has to be a good omen. A 1999 remake of starred Pierce Brosnan. And the next version will feature the work of well-regarded screenwriter Wes Tooke, who penned the film Midway, among others.
"It’s important that California is staying competitive nationally and keeping productions here," said Fata. "It’s making a reality of getting productions to shoot up here in the Bay Area. The fact that we can get this many days is really important. The tax credit program is vital to maintain this industry.”
And that's what it's supposed to do. Back in 2014, California passed a tax incentives program that aimed to keep movies in state, increasing the annual set-aside to entice production companies from $100 million to $330 million. Gov. Gavin Newsom increased that number a bit more in July when he signed SB 144, a measure intended to entice television programs to relocate here. He's also expressed support for SB 485, "which will extend California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program an additional five years through fiscal year 2029-2030," according to the California Film Commission.
So, the state program is kind of working. Now, San Francisco has to work with the producers of "Thomas Crown" to see if they qualify for an additional city incentive. A production house has to shoot 65% of its total days in The City to quality. Right now, the big-budget remake has committed to 30 of 54 planned for our streets. And see how that works? If they see more money on the table they may bump up their days in town, increasing the overall spend here and providing more work to crew and vendors.
It's all part of the master plan. And you heard it here first. The Examiner gets results!
The other projects announced Monday by the state include three other big-budget projects and 14 independent films. "Combined, these four (big-budget) films alone will generate $377 million in qualified spending and $748 million in overall spending in California."
As for "The Thomas Crown Affair," it's a jewel heist classic that's sure to look good wearing San Francisco around its neck.
“The first one was shot in Boston. The second was in New York," said Fata. "So, now they chose another major urban cinematic city. I hope this remake tops the others.”