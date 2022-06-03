San Francisco and other cities across the U.S. have become the last line of defense against efforts by China to erase the memory of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
Each June 4, vigils have taken place around the world to memorialize the tragedy that took place 33 years ago when the Communist Party sent troops to crack down on peaceful protestors who rallied in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to demand democratic reform. Estimates of the death toll from that day vary from several hundred to several thousand, with thousands more wounded.
Vigils to mark the massacre are banned in China. But over the past decades, Hong Kong has been where the largest annual vigils have taken place, with smaller ones scattered across the world in different Asian communities.
For years, upwards of a million people marched in a candlelight vigil through downtown Hong Kong. But under Beijing’s tightened grip on the once semi-autonomous island, the vigil has been replaced by police patrols and iron fencing. Organizers of the event have been arrested ever since a National Security Law was passed in June 2020, and residents fear political persecution. For the first time, there will be no memorials in Hong Kong.
Vigils in the U.S. and other democratic nations are all that is left. In San Francisco, it will take place on the evening of Friday, June 3, starting at about 7 p.m. to match up to the time zone of where the original event took place.
“The memorial here suddenly carries more weight,” said Ken Chan, a core member of the NorCal Hongkonger Club that is co-organizing this year’s vigil at Portsmouth Square. “We are expecting a higher turnout rate amongst Bay Area Hongkongers, since the general trend points to a heightened sense of political awareness within this community because of the situation in Hong Kong.”
The identity of Hong Kong has always been one to trigger political tension. Once a British colony, it maintained its own currency, political structure and judiciary system even after its handover back to China in 1997. But popular demand for more autonomy grew, which came into conflict with the Chinese Communist Party’s goal of obtaining more control over the city.
In 2014, a months-long protest for genuine universal suffrage – the Umbrella Movement – swept across the city. Five years later, a controversial extradition bill approved by China, which would allow Hong Kong citizens to be sent across the border for trial, brought on an entire year of mass protests. More than 10,000 have been arrested for their involvement. The youngest convicted person was 12 years old.
Hong Kong’s National Security Law, enacted in 2020, raised the consequence for political opposition to potential life imprisonment. As a result, the city has seen an exodus of residents. Popular destinations include the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Taiwan and Australia.
New arrivals of Hongkongers in the U.S. now join a diverse community of Asian Americans who are holding their ground against China’s erosion of human rights, both in the present and in the past.
“We share the same struggle, including the Tibetan and Uyghur community, many of whom are seeking sanctuary here,” said Xin Zhao, exiled founder of the Democracy Party of China, who spent decades under Chinese government surveillance and now continues his advocacy from the Bay Area. “The vigil is not just a place to remember and honor the fallen, but also a space for us to see and hear each other, so we can stay united.”
As one of the leading activists of the democratic protests decades ago in Beijing, Zhao narrowly escaped death when he fell ill and had to visit the hospital on the very night when the Chinese government ordered the military crackdown. By the time he received word of the attack and rushed back to Beijing the next day, it was already too late. The guilt he felt eventually turned into determination, fueling his activism over the difficult years to come, when the Chinese government constantly tapped his phone and forced his employers to fire him.
Upon Zhao’s arrival in the U.S. a few years ago, he has been involved in local lobbying efforts, in financially assisting prosecuted activists who are still in China, and in forming alliances with other communities experiencing oppression. This year’s memorial will also see a diverse range of speakers, including those from Hong Kong, Tibet, Vietnam, and a representative of Amnesty International.
“There is no use in despairing,” said Zhao, “It is our responsibility to be a voice for those who are no longer free to speak, and the annual memorial vigil is a symbol of our collective resistance. Hope can only be discovered through action.”