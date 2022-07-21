Before The City went into lockdown in March 2020, Fitness SF had 38,000 members across its Marin, Oakland and San Francisco locations. Soon, that figure was more than halved, and the family-run business watched as most of its revenue evaporated overnight.
Sick of feeling powerless, Troy Macfarland, Fitness SF’s marketing director, and his staff decided to get creative to maintain relationships with members. In September 2020, after months of freezing members' accounts, maintenance employees at three Fitness SF locations started dragging workout equipment outside every morning and back inside every evening. In SoMa, those hungry to stay healthy worked out under the Highway 101 overpass.
Fitness SF's story is only one example of the creative lengths fitness leaders have gone to stay in business during the pandemic’s now 28 months. For Macfarland, placing gym equipment outdoors paid off and membership rose.
But many in the fitness business have not been so fortunate. According to a report of the Global Health and Fitness Association, 17% of U.S. gyms and fitness studios closed in 2020, collectively losing 58% of their revenue compared to 2019. In San Francisco, Gold’s Gym and 24 Hour Fitness were among the pandemic casualties.
Still, the fitness business continues to evolve and rebound in unusual ways. In San Francisco, gym owners and personal trainers are finding that community — and the psychological necessity of just getting out the house — is an important factor in bringing people back.
Erica Stenz, a trainer at Barry’s gym, which has locations around the world and five in San Francisco, said she has found teamwork has long inspired people to get fit and can help tackle the “COVID20” — the term used to describe the 20 pounds many people gained during quarantine. Stenz, who built out the boutique fitness giant’s presence in the Bay Area and works at the Marina studio, said she experienced this firsthand. After gaining weight while grieving the loss of her marriage during the pandemic, Stenz said training with a Barry’s co-worker revived her love for fitness.
“He wanted to help me, but we helped each other,” Stenz said. “We lost the weight together.”
In January, Stenz founded a nutrition business called WeShred that is built around group workouts. WeShred organizes outdoor hikes and indoor retreats with the goal of getting clients to motivate one another — an approach backed by kinesiologists. One study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found people who workout in a group have a 26% lower stress rate and improved quality of life compared to people who work out alone.
Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness which has three San Francisco locations, said Peloton stationary bikes were popular during quarantine, but people are again looking for nonvirtual companionship in their workouts.
“People weren’t seeing the results they were used to and were (missing) seeing other people and being inspired by them,” said Karraker.
The gym owner also sees that customers will come back if they know their workouts are in a clean, well-ventilated space. His gym and others are remodeling so people have more room to move around, while still being in the same general area.
“We split up the gym into as many as five 200-square-foot fitness zones,” Karraker said, noting the zones include squat racks, adjustable benches and barbells for one person’s use. “We were going to switch back to open gym format but the feedback was to keep the zones … People really wanted more control of their space, and now we have monkeypox.”
After losing 80% of business during spring 2020, MX3 opened a new gym in the Mission earlier this month, catering to the neighborhood’s many residents who work from home.
“We saw a lot of gyms move into vacant storefronts,” Karraker said. “The Castro is a perfect example. You can move into a vacant box of any size with very little build-out” and take advantage of high foot traffic while also benefiting other businesses in the neighborhood.
Macfarland agreed neighborhood gyms are doing well, adding that the Fitness SF locations in the Castro, Fillmore and SoMa are almost back to pre-pandemic membership levels, while the downtown clubs are struggling. This includes Fitness SF’s newest location, at the Salesforce Transit Center, which opened in 2019.
Although the fitness sector is coming back in San Francisco and other places, industry leaders say local, state or federal assistance has been insufficient. In April 2020, the California Fitness Alliance was formed so leadership can work together to reach policy makers, educators and the public and provide guidance and financial aid to gym owners and fitness workers.
Macfarland, who handles marketing for the alliance, said its work “correlates directly with keeping gyms open in case something like this happens again… Gyms in other places are totally back to normal, but in California everyone is so far behind because we were the last to reopen.”
Gyms, like other businesses, were eligible for pandemic-related assistance such as the Paycheck Protection Program. The California Fitness Alliance, however, has argued that supplemental grants such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund should be more sector-specific. That’s how the GYMS Act, or the Gym Mitigation and Survival Act of 2021 was born; so far, it has not advanced past its Congressional introduction by Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley.
“The state keeps coming out with different types of relief, keeps putting grants out, but we are getting nothing,” Macfarland said. “I don’t know how gyms got lumped in with bars and restaurants in the beginning, but now (the state) is giving them funding and we are still being left out somehow.”