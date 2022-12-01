Before he rocks the San Francisco Giants' City Connect Creamsicle uniform in April, Logan Webb will wear the stars and stripes come March.
The Giants ace will pitch for the United States national baseball team in next spring's World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.
Modeled after the FIFA World Cup and first staged in 2006, the WBC was organized in large part as a response to the International Olympic Committee's removal of baseball as an Olympic sport during the previous year.
The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation in partnership with MLB, as well as other leagues and players associations around the world.
In addition to allowing the best baseball players in the world to compete against one another and represent their home countries, the WBC is also used as a means of growing the sport around the world.
This year's WBC features 20 teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament. The top two winners from each of the four pools will go on to compete in the single-elimination second and championship rounds.
Webb is the second Giant to commit to the international baseball tournament.
In July, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson announced that he would be playing for Team Israel in the upcoming tournament. Pederson, whose mother is Jewish, previously played for the team in 2013 and will also help with player development.
In previous years, the gargantuan presence of a Giant has greatly benefitted Team USA. Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey represented the team at the 2017 WBC, helping lead Team USA to their first title with an 8-0 rout of Puerto Rico.
This past season, Webb was 15-9 in 32 games with a 2.90 ERA. He became the first Giants pitcher to win 15 or more games in a regular season since Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto in 2016.
Webb also had 163 strikeouts and averaged 8.1 hits, 2.3 walks, 7.6 strikeouts, and 0.5 home runs allowed per nine innings. He finished in 11th place in National League Cy Young Award voting.
In addition to Team USA's players, the Giants' presence can also be found in the coaching.
This year, Team USA will be managed by former Giant Mark DeRosa. Former Giants pitching coach Dave Righetti will act as the bullpen coach, while former Yankee Andy Pettitte is on duty as the pitching coach.
The team's facilities in Scottsdale, Ariz. will also serve as Team USA's home base until the opening pool round. Additionally, the Giants will host Team USA for an exhibition game March 8 at Scottsdale Stadium.
Team USA, which is in Pool C, will take a short trip to play their games at Phoenix's Chase Field. The WBC final will be held March 21 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.