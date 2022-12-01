24520315_web1_210314-SFE-LoganWebb_1

Logan Webb will pitch for the United States national baseball team in next spring's World Baseball Classic.

Before he rocks the San Francisco Giants' City Connect Creamsicle uniform in April, Logan Webb will wear the stars and stripes come March. 

The Giants ace will pitch for the United States national baseball team in next spring's World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

