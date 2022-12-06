Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees runs to the dugout after the top of the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York, on Sept. 30, 2022. Judge swatted 62 home runs and beat out Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way superstar, for the American League’s top honor, the MVP. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)
Aaron Judge said he plans to play for the San Francisco Giants.
The catch is that he made the prediction 12 years ago.
The years-old quote was revealed in a Time profile published on Tuesday where Judge was named the magazine’s 2022 Athlete of the Year.
Judge told Time that in 2010, during his senior year at Linden High School, he said to his now-wife, then high-school sweetheart, Samantha Bracksieck, “In 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants.”
Half of that prediction came true, while the other still has a chance of happening, albeit a few years later than an adolescent Judge guessed.
The 30-year-old slugger is one of the most in-demand free agents in recent history after winning the American League MVP and hitting an AL record 62 home runs last season for the New York Yankees.
Judge has been widely linked to the Giants because he grew up rooting for the team while raised in Linden, Calif., a small Central Valley town of just over 2,000 people, located 20 miles east of Stockton.
Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego that conversations with Judge “are continuing. We're just trying to put our best foot forward. The process continues, but obviously we have really, really strong interest and we thought it was a really productive visit.”
Zaidi added that the Giants have not been given a timeline for when Judge will make his decision.