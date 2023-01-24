Much of the development is expected to be funneled toward The City’s west side neighborhoods, including the Sunset (pictured) and Richmond District, which are less dense than their neighbors to the east.
San Francisco is making room for a lot more housing.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new Housing Element on Tuesday, charting a path toward the construction of 82,000 new units of housing across San Francisco by 2031.
Its passage marks a reckoning for a City that has long struggled to produce enough housing to meet the needs of its people, sending housing costs soaring and forcing many to look elsewhere for a place to live.
With its once high-flying boomtown economy severely slowed, San Francisco can no longer afford to have the longest permitting times and charge the highest development fees in the nation, builders say
Required by the state as a component of The City’s General Plan, the housing element has already received preliminary approval from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
The housing element is not a specific housing proposal, but rather a strategy for how to encourage future development. For example, it calls for rezoning to allow for additional housing in neighborhoods already rich with access to resources like public transit, as well as easing some of the administrative burdens that must be borne by prospective housing developers.
Thus, it requires action from The City’s leaders to turn the plan into a reality.
Although housing elements are not a new state requirement, California promised increased scrutiny and harsher penalties for cities that fall short this time around.
Renderings from the Planning Department show nine-story buildings dotting the Sunset
The City approved the plan just days before the Jan. 31 deadline that, if missed, could have forced it to miss out on critical state funding. It also could have opened the door to new housing development with little say from The City.
The housing element will funnel a majority of expected development toward The City’s west side neighborhoods, including the Sunset and Richmond District, which are less dense than their neighbors to the east.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents a west side district and chairs the board’s Land Use and Transportation Committee, said at a committee meeting on Monday that the plan eyes development in “places that had traditionally been kept low-density on purpose, through a combination of our zoning and federal investment.”
“I do think it is appropriate for us to think about infrastructure issues, especially on the west side, as we look at more development and more densification, and we also make sure that we are keeping to our climate action goals, our electrification goals, our seismic safety goals,” Melgar said.
The housing element also encourages new housing development in the form of smaller buildings, such as fourplexes, instead of the high-rises that have dominated growth on The City’s eastern half in recent years.
Although California as a whole is desperately in need of housing, San Francisco has stood out as facing an extreme shortage that it’s failed to adequately address and proving inhospitable to new housing development.
How the state blew up its zoning codes and embraced new development
The 82,000 unit goal is based on The City’s projected housing needs over the next eight years. Developing a way to reach that goal has been an arduous and thorough process, as planning for the Housing Element began in 2019.
The City is required to adopt a new housing element every eight years, but this iteration came with added scrutiny of an emboldened state government looking to hold cities accountable to their promises amid a statewide housing crisis.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents the eastern half of The City, touted the state’s newfound strength.
“We passed laws to block cities from submitting bogus housing plans,” Wiener wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “For decades, cities would submit plans identifying as new housing sites places like graveyards, brand new shopping centers & even their own city halls.”
Previous housing elements failed to meet their aspirations in San Francisco. The update adopted on Tuesday noted that The City only met half of its targeted goal of affordable housing units since the last update in 2014.
A map of that housing production included in the updated plan shows most affordable housing construction was concentrated in neighborhoods like SoMa, Mission Bay and Potrero Hill in recent years.
Of the 82,000 new units of housing, 46,000 have to be affordable, according to state guidelines.
The City risks losing affordable housing funds and control over land-use decisions
Supervisor Dean Preston — who has accused Mayor London Breed’s administration of a reluctance to invest in affordable housing — lamented during Monday’s committee meeting that the plan sets affordable housing goals and priorities, but “in terms of meaningfully figuring out how we’re going to achieve those with respect to affordable housing, I’m left still feeling skeptical.”
The City was facing a Jan. 31 deadline to adopt a Housing element compliant with the state’s guidelines. If it failed to meet the deadline, developers could propose projects under “builder’s remedy,” in which projects would not be subject to local zoning and approval processes. The City was also at risk of losing out on millions of dollars in state funding.
Yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates lauded The City’s efforts in drafting the housing element this week, but pressed it to see the plan through.
“This is the beginning of this work together,” said Jane Natoli, an incoming organizing director for SF YIMBY, at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
The housing element was not lauded by everyone, including those who feel it amounts to a boost for private developers. George Wooding of the San Francisco Land Use Coalition testified Monday that The City has “no chance” of meeting the affordable housing goals detailed in the housing element.
“It is evident that the modified processes will benefit, chiefly, developers,” Wooding said.
The Housing Element, as with any ordinance, requires a second approval to be finalized. That is expected next Tuesday.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.