Fourplex legislation

Much of the development is expected to be funneled toward The City’s west side neighborhoods, including the Sunset (pictured) and Richmond District, which are less dense than their neighbors to the east.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco is making room for a lot more housing.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new Housing Element on Tuesday, charting a path toward the construction of 82,000 new units of housing across San Francisco by 2031.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

You May Also Like