A Planning Commission hearing on Thursday turned into something of a therapy session for some of The City's biggest developers.
What began as a technical presentation on the external forces behind San Francisco's dramatic slump in new housing construction became an exploration of The City's self-sabotaging housing policies.
With its once high-flying boomtown economy severely slowed, San Francisco can no longer afford to have the longest permitting times and charge the highest development fees in the nation, developers said. And members of the Planning Commission essentially agreed.
Planning commissioners suggested that it might be time to touch political “third rails” like reducing impediments such as impact fees, affordable housing requirements and discretionary permits for new development in order to jumpstart residential construction in San Francisco, similar to what The City did in the aftermath of the Great Recession.
These policy changes would require buy-in from the Board of Supervisors, a body that tends not to be particularly interested in stimulating market-rate housing development. But the Planning Commission wants to at least start that conversation.
“If the Board of Supervisors doesn’t want to make changes, that's fine,” Planning Commission President Rachael Tanner said at the hearing. “But it wouldn't be for a lack of looking at it and a lack of trying to put forward some ideas around what we can do.”
At the beginning of the hearing, Planning Department staff laid out “sobering” figures, in Tanner’s words, related to housing production in The City. So far in 2022, about 1,100 homes have been completed, setting a pace for about 2,800 completions this year. That would represent a significant decline from the approximately 4,000 homes completed in each of the past three years, and would be considerably below the 10 year average of 3,400 homes per year.
The number of homes approved by the Planning Department this year, and the number fully permitted to begin construction by the Department of Building Inspection are at roughly half of their ten-year averages, meaning few new projects are expected to break ground soon. There is a large bank of about 9,000 fully permitted units from previous years that could potentially break ground any day now, though, as developers made clear later on, that’s unlikely to happen.
The slowdown in housing production is especially concerning since the Housing Element, a state-mandated planning process, states that San Francisco needs to produce 10,000 homes per year to keep up with demand. If state officials find that San Francisco’s plan does not provide a realistic path toward constructing all of those homes, The City could lose out on significant amounts of state funding.
One reason behind the construction slowdown is the shifting real estate market, San Francisco’s chief economist Ted Egan explained at the hearing. Rents remain 14% below their pre-pandemic average, and condo prices have only increased about 5% overall, while decreasing in neighborhoods like SoMa, where new construction is concentrated. As a result, many development plans made before the pandemic would be money-losers today. Meanwhile, real estate prices have skyrocketed elsewhere in California and across the U.S., sending investors yonder.
Rising interest rates, massive inflation in the construction industry and the looming threat of a recession represent further headwinds for San Francisco developers.
But that’s not the whole story. One after the other, prominent San Francisco developers turned the Planning Commission’s podium into a therapist’s couch, reeling off the ways The City makes their job harder. Their concerns include lengthy waits for permits from Planning, DBI and the Department of Public Works; extensive discretionary reviews triggered by neighbors and hyper-detailed environmental impact reports; and high fees and affordable housing requirements that add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of each unit.
“When you have to go through five rounds of appeals, between the Planning Commission, the Board of Appeals, sidewalk tree removal appeal, environmental appeal, and so on and so forth, that uncertainty doesn't give a developer or someone who wants to invest in the City of San Francisco a fuzzy feeling,” said Reza Khosnevisan, a partner at SIA Consulting.
“Almost all market rate residential projects don’t pencil in San Francisco today,” said Sarah Dennis-Phillips of Tishman Speyer. “Entitlements are long, appeals are certain, litigation is frequent, permits are torturous, costs are high. In strong economic times, what makes development here possible, and just barely possible, are the high rents paid by companies and by households who really want to be here. In softer times, it's just not doable.”
“Over [the past] 40 years, the vast vast majority of our development has been in San Francisco,” said Mark Babsin of Emerald fund. “However, today we're devoting most of our efforts to funding projects outside of The City.”
Emerald Fund’s recently entitled project at 1900 Diamond St. in Diamond Heights has to pay $261,000 in impact fees per unit for transportation, schools, public gardens and other programs, Babsin said.
“Development in San Francisco has long been asked to bear the burden of paying for many programs and public policies that are laudable. Yet when you add them together, the cost is enough to kill projects.”
While this isn’t exactly an unbiased group, their gripes are backed up by facts. San Francisco has far and away the longest permitting times of any city in California, at 27 months from submission to approval, according to research published by the California Air Resources Board. Its affordable housing requirements of at least 21.5% for large projects are among the highest, if not the highest, of the nation’s big cities.
Its policy of making all permits “discretionary” — subjecting every development project to potential appeals from neighbors — is unique. Its environmental reviews take longer than other California cities, Planning Department staff conceded at the hearing, because San Franciscans are known to file environmental suits and appeals over often irrelevant minutia.
Planning Department Director Rich Hillis said the Housing Element, which will likely necessitate rezoning the western and northern areas of The City to allow for mid-rise apartment buildings, represents an opportunity to rethink other housing policies as well.
“I think we've got an opportunity to make this housing element have a point of view and point us in a specific policy direction,” Hillis said at the hearing. “So, for instance, you could say in the Housing Element projects that are code compliant and meet code restrictions should be ministerial” or automatic.
In other words, if you follow the rules, you should be allowed to build an apartment building in San Francisco.