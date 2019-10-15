San Francisco faced with dueling behavioral health plans as city leaders spar over reform initiatives

A disagreement over how to reform San Francisco’s behavioral health care system may result in dueling initiatives by two city supervisors and Mayor London Breed.

Over the past six months, supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney have worked to finetune Mental Health SF, a ballot initiative that would aom to provide universal mental health treatment to San Franciscans in crisis. The supervisors hope to qualify the measure for the March 2020 ballot by a Tuesday filing deadline.

However, Breed is also expected to announce her own initiative Tuesday to address gaps in the system, called Urgent Care SF, according to sources close to the issue who say the initiative builds on Heal Our City, a reform plan announced by Breed in September.

That plan aims to help some 4,000 homeless San Franciscans who have mental illness and substance use disorders, starting with 230 people identified to be most at-risk, by expanding and streamlining housing and healthcare services.

It is unclear whether Urgent Care SF will ultimately be a ballot or legislative initiative. However, Jeff Cretan, Breed’s spokesperson, told the San Francisco Examiner on Monday that Breed “wants to have this conversation around mental health in City Hall.”

“She believes that everything being proposed by the board can be done legislatively and at City Hall and that is her preference,” said Cretan.

He added that Breed “does not support any programs that will divert focus and resources from helping those most in crisis on the streets and that is her concern with Mental Health SF.”

Cretan declined to share further details of Breed’s proposal with The Examiner Monday night, but said that Breed and the department of Public Health “have been talking about… an initiative focusing on the 4,000 people who exist at the intersection of homelessness, mental health issues and addiction.”

“This is the same set of incremental policies that the mayor announced three weeks ago, now she’s just changed the name to Urgent Care SF,” said Haney, who added that as of Monday he had not been approached by Breed about her proposal but called it “cynical.”

“They are still refusing to restructure our system to effectively coordinate care so that people don’t fall through the cracks, back out onto the street.”

Breed withdrew her support for Mental Health SF earlier this month, when she walked away from negotiations with Ronen and Haney. Breed has said she would prefer to go through The City’s legislative process, rather than placing systemic reforms before voters, and among other things criticized the supervisors’ measure for initially aiming to provide free mental health care to all in need, including privately insured patients.

Mental Health SF is expected to cost The City, which already spends some $400 million annually on behavioral health services, an additional $100 million per year.

The funds for Mental Health SF would be generated by through a separate ballot initiative called the Excessive CEO Salary Tax, planned for the November 2020 ballot, that will charge companies that compensate their highest paid workers “100 times more than their average workers a little more,” Ronen said earlier this month.

In an attempt to secure Breed’s buy-in for their measure, Ronen and Haney earlier this month made a number of revisions to Mental Health SF, including narrowing the eligibility pool and creating a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week, clinically trained street crisis team focused on providing services to those experiencing a mental health crisis.

But the amendments appear to have failed to sway Breed.

“There’s nothing about Mental Health SF that can’t be done in City Hall,” said Cretan.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.