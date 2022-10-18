Boudin Recall

Supporters of the effort to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin are seen at event in October 2021. City records show Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, the recall’s single biggest donor, hasn’t given a dime to any measures or candidates in the November election. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Less than a month before Election Day, San Francisco candidates and committees have barely raised more money the groups that supported and opposed the June recall of Chesa Boudin.

The eight committees centered on the June 7 district attorney recall measure raised about $10.7 million, according to data published Monday on The City’s campaign finance dashboards. As of Monday morning, individuals and committees had given a little more than $10.8 million weighing in on 15 ballot propositions and nine races.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com