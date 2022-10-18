Supporters of the effort to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin are seen at event in October 2021. City records show Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, the recall’s single biggest donor, hasn’t given a dime to any measures or candidates in the November election. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Less than a month before Election Day, San Francisco candidates and committees have barely raised more money the groups that supported and opposed the June recall of Chesa Boudin.
The eight committees centered on the June 7 district attorney recall measure raised about $10.7 million, according to data published Monday on The City’s campaign finance dashboards. As of Monday morning, individuals and committees had given a little more than $10.8 million weighing in on 15 ballot propositions and nine races.
Those contests include competing affordable housing measures and an election to fill the remainder of Boudin’s term, yet none of them have attracted the same level of spending {span id=”docs-internal-guid-93b82435-7fff-ebcb-ef67-00ff5dd1abec”}{span}— nor the same amount of national attention as the June recall election. Few have exceeded spending on the successful February recall of three San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education members, either.
Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, the San Rafael political action committee that shares a similar name with the nonprofit that paid District Attorney Brooke Jenkins $100,000 for consulting work, made nearly $5.3 million in contributions to the Boudin and school board recalls.
Yet the PAC hasn’t donated to a single November candidate or ballot measure, according to campaign finance records. Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication.
The Board of Supervisors are already elected in even years. Proposition H would move the elections of the mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer to even years.
San Francisco campaign finance law caps contributions to individual candidates at $500, but there are no limits on donations to committees backing or opposing ballot measures.
November’s district and citywide races have attracted less spending than the ballot measures, with more than $2.8 million given to candidates and almost $8 million to the proposition committees.
Fundraising for Propositions D and E, the dueling affordable housing initiatives, has nearly matched that of all the individual candidates on the ballot. Committees weighing in on the measures had raised about $2.6 million. About $2.1 million of that has been spent in support of Proposition D, the Mayor London Breed-backed proposition.
Proposition D and E are the only ones with comparable fundraising to the February school board recall. Proponents and opponents of that recall received approximately $2.1 million in funds. Committees weighing in on Propositions I and J — combatting measures to determine the future of John F. Kennedy Drive — have raised about $1.3 million, but no other measures have garnered more than $1 million in donations.
The elections for the seats vacated by the recalled district attorney and school board members have been also far less expensive than the recalls earlier this year.
Jenkins, Boudin’s Breed-appointed successor, has raised $126,564. The mayor’s of Education appointees Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Ann Weissman-Ward have raised a combined $120,681.
None of those funds include donations from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, which spent millions to unseat their predecessors. The committee’s own fundraising has slowed considerably since Boudin’s recall in June.
State campaign finance records showed Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy received $199,400 in monetary contributions since June 7, compared to nearly $4 million in monetary contributions prior to the recall. Those totals do not include non-monetary contributions from the committee’s own non-reportable account, nor such contributions from other donors.
With about three weeks until Election Day, there’s still time for the totality of midterm fundraising to exceed that of the Boudin recall. San Francisco candidates and committees must file additional pre-election financial statements on Oct. 27 and Nov. 4, the latter of which will cover all fundraising until Nov. 2.
