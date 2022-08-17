Brooke Jenkins new hires

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins did not disclose six-figure consulting fees she received while volunteering for the recall campaign against former DA Chesa Boudin.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall.

It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner. @gilduran76