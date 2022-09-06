Alexander Vinnik sits in an East Bay jail, awaiting a San Francisco court date later this month in what may be the most famous cryptocurrency criminal case in history.
Vinnik, who is Russian, is accused of laundering billions of dollars in cryptocurrency and faces decades in prison and more than $100 million in fines. He was extradited to the United States from Greece last month.
While the case has always been steeped in international intrigue, one of his attorneys just turned up the heat by asking for a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States that would send Vinnik home for the first time in five years.
Paris attorney Frédéric Bélot wrote to Russia’s minister of foreign affairs on Monday that “The only thing that can save Mr. Vinnik is the Russian Federation’s entry into negotiations with the American authorities as part of prisoner exchange.”
A prisoner swap is a provocative idea, especially because there is a very high-profile American inmate in Russia — WNBA star Brittany Griner, doing nine years for drug charges that her attorneys have appealed.
It also raises key questions that have hung over Vinnik’s head for years.
Does Vinnik have vast riches of stolen cryptocurrency stashed away somewhere? That would be a reason for the United States to keep him here.
The U.S. Treasury Department seems to believe Vinnik has hidden some loot. Vinnik helped to run a cryptocurrency exchange called BTC-e, which the feds say gave criminals rubles, dollars and other international currency in exchange for stolen cryptocurrency — at a steep exchange rate.
“Vinnik controlled multiple BTC-e administrative accounts,” Treasury attorneys wrote in a 2019 indictment. “Withdrawals from these accounts were deposited directly into bank accounts tied to Vinnik.”
We are not talking about chump change here. The feds believe Vinnik was connected to the robbery of an early crypto exchange that was founded in San Francisco called Mt. Gox.
“BTC-e processed over 300,000 bitcoin of these proceeds, which were sent and held at three separate but linked BTC-e accounts,” the indictment says.
That’s $5 billion in bitcoin.
Bélot, Vinnik’s attorney who pleaded his case for a prisoner swap to Russia, says that is barnyard excrement, which he pronounces in his Parisian accent to be “BOOL-chid.”
“He would be happy to have millions,” Bélot told me on the phone. “There was no yacht.”
The feds don’t believe that, and are seeking fines of $110 million from BTC-e and $12 million from Vinnik. It has been next to impossible to prosecute Russian cybercriminals and get any stolen cryptocurrency back. The Vinnik case could be a major win for the federal government.
But that raises another question: Does Vinnik know Russian state secrets about cybercrime?
If Vinnik is talking to the United States about Russian nation-state hacking, which used his cryptocurrency exchange heavily, according to the feds, that would be trouble for Russia. Vinnik could spill the beans about state-supported ransomware gangs and funding of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, both of which the feds have alleged.
In his letter to the Russian government, Bélot dropped two fascinating turns of phrase about what Vinnik remembers, and whom he wants to tell that to.
“Psychiatrists have repeatedly noted stress- and isolation-induced episodic loss of memory in Mr. Vinnik,” Bélot wrote. Sometimes his memory works, and sometimes it doesn’t. That’s an interesting thing to tell a government about a criminal suspect who is about to be questioned by an adversarial nation.
Here’s the other turn of phrase:
“A true patriot, he is ready to stand trial in Russia,” where prosecutors could presumably ask Vinnik about any stashed crypto themselves.
Could the prisoner-exchange actually happen? “It’s possible,” Russian attorney Arkady Bukh, who has represented cybercriminals in American courts and worked on a prisoner exchange, told The Examiner. “It depends on the approach the Russian government wants to take. It’s very hard to say what will happen, because this is a very unique case.”
To say the least.