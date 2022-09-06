Alexander Vinnik

A police officer escorts Alexander Vinnik, left, as they arrive at Greece’s supreme court in Athens in December 2017. Vinnik was arrested while on vacation in Greece in 2017 on U.S. charges of laundering billions of dollars in cryptocurrency and was recently extradited to the United States ahead of a trial in San Francisco.

 Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Alexander Vinnik sits in an East Bay jail, awaiting a San Francisco court date later this month in what may be the most famous cryptocurrency criminal case in history.

Vinnik, who is Russian, is accused of laundering billions of dollars in cryptocurrency and faces decades in prison and more than $100 million in fines. He was extradited to the United States from Greece last month.

@JeffElder

jelder@sfexaminer.com