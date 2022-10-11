San Francisco is headed toward missing an important housing deadline, and the consequences could be serious.

If The City fails to produce a compliant state-mandated housing plan by the end of January, it could temporarily lose access to tens of millions of dollars in grants for affordable housing and transit, and it could even lose control over its own zoning laws.

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

