San Francisco confirms 105 coronavirus cases, zero deaths

San Francisco confirmed 21 additional coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total to 105 cases and zero deaths as California remains on lockdown.

The count mirrors neighbor San Mateo County, which has 117 cases and one death confirmed Sunday. Santa Clara County has more than the two combined, at 263 cases and eight deaths confirmed as of Friday.

California’s numbers remain in flux as counties update at different paces but the state has surpassed 1,500 cases and has at least 27 deaths, according to a tracker by the Los Angeles Times. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state to shelter in place Thursday, three days before San Francisco and five other Bay Area counties enacted restrictions to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

Some 40 million residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essential activies, such as buying groceries or excercise, but must stay six feet away from people not in their household. Essential government functions and businesses, like restaurants shifting to take-out only and construction, means some people must still report to work, unless they feel sick.

Shelter in place for the Bay Area was initially targeted to end on April 7 but Newsom has not yet set an end date for California as cases continue to climb and hospitals are overwhelmed and undersupplied.

The jump is expected as more people are tested in California. Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Department of Public Health director, expressed frustration earlier this week about the limited supply.

Colfax requested that the City Controller’s Office and University of California San Francisco to develop a plan to track testing and help strategize how to increase the tests. It has been unclear when the next batch of Center for Disease Control tests will arrive, making it difficult to know how much they can expand testing.

“The testing capacity is a key issue for us,” Colfax said. “It is a key issue across the country right now.”

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/