San Francisco community advocate to join District 5 supervisor’s race

Daniel Landry is the former president of the New Community Leadership Foundation

Fillmore District community advocate Daniel Landry is planning to throw his hat in the District 5 Supervisorial seat race, The San Francisco Examiner learned Thursday.

Landry would challenge soon-to-be incumbent Supervisor Dean Preston, a tenant attorney who successfully unseated the district’s current supervisor, Vallie Brown in this November’s race. Preston will be sworn into office on Monday, and must run again in the November 2020 race to keep his seat.

Landry is the former president of the New Community Leadership Foundation, a Fillmore non-profit organization that last year was selected to reopen and operate the troubled Fillmore Heritage Center at 1300 Fillmore St. alongside the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, following a near five-year vacancy.

But in March, Brown called for the center to temporarily close citing safety concerns following a fatal shooting that killed one and injured five others. The center has hosted periodic events since, but has not operated consistently as planned.

Landry now works as a consultant for DBL & Associates Consulting LLC, according to the leadership foundation’s website.

Once his campaign becomes official, Landry, who was born and raised in the Fillmore and Western Addition neighborhoods, could also face opposition from San Francisco School Board President Stevon Cook.

The San Francisco Examiner reported last month that Cook, who is a native of the Bayview, is considering a run in 2020 against Preston.

Cook and Landry may represent substantial challenges to Preston’s campaign from people of color vying to represent some historically black neighborhoods, including the Western Addition, though not all neighborhoods in District 5 fit that description.

According to Landry’s Facebook campaign page, he plans to kick-off his campaign on Jan. 3, 2020, at the Martin Luther King – Marcus Garvey Cooperative Community Center, located at 1680 Eddy St.

Landry did not immediately return the Examiner’s request for comment. The leadership foundation’s spokesperson, Majeid Crawford, confirmed Landry’s intention to run.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/