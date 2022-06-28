The City of San Francisco is poised to invest $400,000 in providing people with access to abortion in California as laws outlawing the procedure take effect across the country.
Under a tentative budget agreement approved by a Board of Supervisors committee on Tuesday, the City would back community-based organizations with $250,000 for the non-medical financial barriers pregnant people face when trying to access abortion, including travel, transportation, lost wages and food.
Following a leak of the Supreme Court’s imminent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in May, Supervisor Hillary Ronen called for the city to investigate the cost of creating a program that would pay for people to travel to San Francisco and receive abortion services.
The Budget and Legislative Analyst estimated it would cost between $3.8 million and $4.5 million to provide support services to 1,000 low-income patients in abortion restrictive states. That includes the cost of providing abortions at San Francisco General Hospital and, potentially, a third-party provider like Planned Parenthood.
Ronen told The Examiner the estimated cost was infeasible to include in this year’s budget, but said The City could back an organization with the same mission.
“Rather than reinventing the wheel, we're just supporting an organization that already does this work,” Ronen said.
The organization would likely be Access Reproductive Justice, an organization that offers financial assistance and support to people accessing abortion services. It already received a $250,000 grant this year from the City’s Department on the Status of Women to bolster its services in the Bay Area.
The department requested $650,000 in additional funding, but that amount was narrowed to $400,000 in budget negotiations between supervisors and the Mayor’s office.
After $250,000 for wraparound support services, the remainder would pay for efforts like analyzing the capacity of providers in San Francisco and tracking demand for abortion services as more than 20 states have already, or are expected to, ban abortion.
That could mean that California will now be the closest state to access abortion for an additional 1.4 million people, according to NPR.
“We want to track, within San Francisco, what's happened in this post-Roe world,” Ronen said. "We can take that data into next year's budget with a lot more real sense of what's going on and the need in San Francisco to provide abortion care and properly fund it.”
Following action by the State Legislature, California voters will decide in November whether or not to amend the state constitution to say, "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."
The department on the Status of Women also plans to lead the creation of a “regional coordination table” of providers in the Bay Area, similar to what already exists in Los Angeles.
The new funding would allow the department to hire temporary staff to help coordinate these efforts.