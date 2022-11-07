San Francisco has officially broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit, 100 percent affordable housing development for low-income families.
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing project to break ground as part of the Potrero Hill Master Plan, an effort to rebuild 619 units of distressed public housing while creating another 1,000 new homes with varying affordability, as well as community facilities, retail, open space and neighborhood services.
Supervisor Shamann Walton said that the development "demonstrates that we continue to fulfill promises to make San Francisco more affordable, while improving the conditions in communities that have had to deal with neglect and dilapidated housing."
Potrero Block B will provide homes for households between 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Of the 517 total units, 117 will be reserved for existing Potrero residents living in former public housing, while 38 units will be reserved for low-income households who do not currently reside at the Potrero Terrace or Potrero Annex housing developments. Additionally, there will be two manager units.
Planned amenities for residents include a landscaped courtyard, a community room, a teen room, on-site parking and a mini public park which can be accessed by both residents and community members.
The property will also include a childcare center, which will be operated by the Cross Cultural Family Center. It expects to serve approximately 52 children, with 45 slots reserved for children from low- to moderate-income households.
Since Zumper began tracking rental trends in 2014, San Francisco has been one of the two most expensive cities in the U.S. to rent a one-bedroom apartment
Potrero Hill is one of four former public housing sites that comprise The City's HOPE SF Initiative, the country's first large-scale community development and reparations initiative aimed at creating inclusive, mixed-income and thriving communities without the mass displacement of existing residents.
Mayor London Breed said that "this new housing is another step in our commitment to transform Potrero Hill in a way that supports the existing community as we make lasting change. She added that HOPE SF will "continue to do the work to deliver on our promise to (the residents)."
BRIDGE Housing, which is the project's master developer, will work in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) and the San Francisco Housing Authority on Potrero Hill's transformation. Potrero Block B will pursue LEED Gold Certification, which authenticates that the project was designed and constructed using strategies aimed at improving energy savings, water efficiency and overall indoor quality.
The $189.6 million project is being funded by the MOHCD and the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) through the California Housing Accelerator fund, a state program tasked with reducing the backlog of affordable housing projects that are stalled in the funding pipeline, as well as the State Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program.
Gustavo Velasquez, the HCD's director, expressed his support for the project.
"This type of mixed income project will advance the State's goals of fair housing and community revitalization in an area of the city with a history of segregation."
He added that the project's "thoughtful amenities" will ensure that "residents in San Francisco receive the housing and support they need to prosper."
Potrero Block B is expected to welcome its first residents in fall 2024.