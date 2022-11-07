Potrero Block B

Potrero Block B will prove homes for households between 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income

 Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development

San Francisco has officially broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit, 100 percent affordable housing development for low-income families. 

Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing project to break ground as part of the Potrero Hill Master Plan, an effort to rebuild 619 units of distressed public housing while creating another 1,000 new homes with varying affordability, as well as community facilities, retail, open space and neighborhood services. 

