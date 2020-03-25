San Francisco, Bay Area schools extend closures until May

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, is seen here speaking at a news conference where the district first announced the closure of Lowell High School after learning a relative of a student is being treated for novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The district has soon closed all schools, and on Wednesday announced an extension of that closure. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

As coronavirus cases rise, Bay Area schools will remain closed another month to limit the spread, officials said Wednesday.

San Francisco Unified School District, along with schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Marin, will not reopen until May 1. The City’s schools were originally slated to reopen April 6.

“The safety and wellness of our students, school personnel, and the community are our highest priority right now,” said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews in a statement. “In consultation with public health officials across 6 counties in the Bay Area, we have decided to extend school closures for the health of the Bay Area. Families need to continue to shelter in place across the region in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible.”

The district has continued to provide meals for families with children 18 or younger at 20 pick-up sites. Rec and Park has also provided child care at its facilities for health care and frontline workers.

San Francisco educators and officials have used the closure to set up distance learning by sending out laptops and other devices first to unhoused kids, children in foster care, and students with special needs. Hotspots are also being created throughout the city to provide internet to those who don’t have it, said San Francisco Board of Education Commissioner Gabriela Lopez.

Distance learning will begin by April 13, according to SFUSD.

“We had to make sure we didn’t launch anything without everyone being ready,” Lopez said. “Equity has been a big piece of our work, it’s been guiding our work.”

At a teleconference meeting Tuesday, school board members discussed opening a hotline for parents with questions, expanding available languages for digital materials, and exploring video communications. As the district develops a distance learning strategy, members are mindful that it could be needed down the line for a different crisis.

Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated last week that schools wouldn’t reopen for the rest of the school year, though that wasn’t an official school or public health position. But with the Bay Area leading the state to shelter in place, it could be a matter of days before other schools follow.

“We had this hope, almost, that things would go back to normal,” Lopez said. “Every day that was becoming clear that we were heading in a different direction.”

Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/